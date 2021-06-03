Okyeame Kwame describes love as a decision

Rapper and musician, Okyeame Kwame

Award winning rapper and musician Okyeame Kwame has in his own way defined what love is.

Everyone has a description for love, for some people love is a feeling, while some also see love as a way of showing affection to others but for Okyeame Kwame, love is a decision one must make.



Talking to Brown Berry on the ‘Ryse N Shyne Show on Y 107.9 FM he shared, “Based on my understanding on what love is and based on the research we’ve done, love is a promise to a partner or to someone or something that you will consistently help that thing or one to blossom no matter what”.



He believes that love is therefore a deliberate decision one makes and he or she must stand by it irrespective of what happens.



Using himself and his wife as an example he said, “So technically it is not a two way traffic. It is a decision you have to make. I am with Annica, if she becomes a crackhead I love her, if she cheats on me I love her, even if she breaks my heart I love her”.

Okyeame Kwame also added that, love is a promise one makes to their partner and this promise must be fulfilled no matter what happens.



He expressed that in our society today, once we tell people we love them we expect them to do certain things for us just because we have told them we love them but it does not work that way.



“When you say I love you it doesn’t mean you should only do things that will make me happy but it means that I will help you become the best version of yourself” he explained.



He believes that loving others will become easier for us all if we decide to put in the effort and also see love as a deliberate decision one has to make.