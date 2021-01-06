Politics has produced instant billionaires than other professions – Kumchacha

Head Pastor of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Prophet Kumchacha

The Head Pastor of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Nicholas Osei popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha has established that most people are quitting their jobs to venture into partisan politics because it looks financially lucrative.

He revealed on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com that: “Today most of those in the public or civil service including those in the corporate world are busily resigning from their jobs in order to join active partisan politics because it’s financially lucrative.



“Most people have seen that politics is now a big business venture with a lot of money involved so if you are lucky to be appointed into a position at least four to eight years you will become rich overnight,” he added.



Prophet Kumchacha also disclosed that the huge sums of money people are making from politics has made other professions look very unattractive.

“If you bother yourself to become a police officer, soldier, doctor or teacher you’ll serve for about 35 to 40 years and if you don’t take care even one plot of land you won’t be able to afford," he asserted



“So if we don’t let the government do what is right for other citizens in the not too distant future everyone will stop whatever job they’re doing in order to venture into politics and it will lead to the collapse of most professions in Ghana,” he revealed.