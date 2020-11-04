Victoria Michaels has evolved into a full grown entrepreneur and consistent humanitarian

Source: Fashion Connect Africa

Victoria Michaels, CEO of Fashion Connect Africa contributes to the production of the 1 Million Masks Project by FCA Ltd to mark her birthday.

The 1 Million Masks Project was recently launched at the Accra Marriot Hotel. The following dignitaries were in attendance; Guest of Honour, Her Excellency Ambassador Diana Acconcia, Head of European Union Delegation to Ghana.



Guest of Honour, Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo, Deputy Minister for Education and MP for Abuakwa, Ayesha Bedwei, President of the American Chamber of Commerce and Partner at PwC, Dr Baffour Awuah, Representative of the Minister of Health, the Chief of Mpehuasem, Nana Brame Okai II, Mr Daniel Agama, Company Secretary of Zenith Bank Ghana, Simon Madjie, Executive Secretary of AMCHAM, Actress Martha Ankomah, Kweku Bediako of Chocolate Clothing, Samuel Amanor, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Space Africa, Kojo Soboh, Executive Director of Emyafrica, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), Chief Executive Officer of Nineteen57 by KOD, Actress Nana Ama Macbrown, Elikem Kumodzi -the Tailor, Dr. Emmanuel Amankwah among others.



When asked what her plans are regarding the celebration of her birthday, she bluntly said she didn’t want any party or celebration.



"I am not insensitive and ignorant of the times we are in. Many have died from the spread of the deadly Pandemic COVID-19 so why party? It is my duty as a patriotic citizen to protect and inform the public through my Platform Africa Literacy Development Initiative, the flagship Program of Victoria Michaels Foundation," she said.



The funds that would have gone into organizing a party has been donated towards the production of more masks for those in the deprived communities and this makes me proud of myself.



So far, donations and contributions have been made towards the production of about 81,200 nose masks out of which 48,750 has been distributed already.

Production is still ongoing at the Fashion Connect Africa Garment Factory thanks to our Partners American Chamber of Commerce Ghana, the European Union, Blue Space Africa, College-For-Ama, Soccabet, BOJ Garment Factory Ghana, Altimate Advertising, 1647 Garment Factory Ghana just to mention a few.



The best birthday present anyone would give me is a donation towards this life-changing Project.



Please donate so we can collectively protect the deprived in the rural areas especially now that election is around the corner.









