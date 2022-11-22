2023 Budget presentation: Despise not the power of communication

Raymond K. Baxey

Over the years, the media has always published the budget presentations of various governments, with experts providing insights to help ordinary citizens make sense of the entire exercise. Yet, the average citizen still has a limited understanding of issues related to budget statements and economic policy.

If citizens are not well-informed and educated on these matters of national importance, it rather hurts the government at the end of the day because they will be misinformed and disinformed, and the government doesn’t get the support needed for its programmed economic initiatives.



Unfortunately, the perception out there is that the process leading to the budget presentations and thereafter is an insular decision-making process that does not address their concerns and is just a talk shop to satisfy constitutional requirements. Are these long-held perceptions not dangerous for Ghana’s fledgling democracy?



The government therefore may have to change its press agentry and public information approach to communication and consider a well-thought-out and sustained communication strategy underscored by empirical evidence that fosters two-way communication and encourages interest and participation among the majority of Ghanaians, not just a select few.



Particularly in these times when Ghanaians are “weeping” because the economy is ailing and in dire straits and their trust in the handlers of the economy seems to have dwindled. And they are also expecting more from the 2023 budget statement and economic policy, which will be presented at parliament this November in the year of our Lord, 2022.



This constitutional obligation, therefore, is an opportunity for the government to engage Ghanaians before, during, and after the 2023 budget presentation to inform and educate them, win their trust, and get their buy-in for the budget statement. Remember, we are not in normal times.



Before the 2023 Budget Presentation

It is commendable that the government involved stakeholders in the development of the 2023 budget statement and economic policy (Daily Graphic, 2022). Stakeholder engagement is crucial to the government's pursuit of economic recovery, and so these engagements are appropriate and laudable.



However, its effectiveness and the degree to which it included all but relevant stakeholders are unknown and cannot be vouched for. Needless to say, involving a large number of stakeholders reduces risk and increases the likelihood of success.



During the 2023 Budget Presentation



The focus is the message to be delivered to the good people of Ghana via Parliament. The government, therefore, may consider these variables of public speaking, namely: situation, purpose, audience, and method (SPAM), so as to avoid the mixed reaction that greeted the VEEP’s address at the recent Hogbetsotso Za in the Volta Region.



In my estimation, in the VEEP’s quest to reassure the people of Anlo and the entire people of Ghana that the economic recovery is imminent, owing to the government’s past good works, the Vice President's address at the Hogbetsotso Za ended up sounding like a political rally.



He did this by enumerating a long list of government achievements at the festival. Was that the purpose of the festival? Couldn't the Vice President use Asantehene's historic visit to Anlo Land, an act of unity, to rally the support of Ghanaians toward economic recovery? This did not sit well with a section of the audience, and so they began to jeer him.

In an attempt to be audible, the pitch of his voice went quite high, making it somewhat piercing to the ears. And so, the purpose he wanted to achieve with his address got drowned out by that.



Therefore, the key among all these variables worthy of consideration is the persuasion element to rally Ghanaians for all-inclusive growth and development. The tone of voice and body language may also be considered, as they add a great deal of value to the message that will be conveyed to Ghanaians.



After the 2023 Budget Presentation



The government may consider using a multiplicity of channels to reach out to its audiences, including face-to-face communication.



The use of local languages in addition to English during the engagements may be considered. Don’t forget sign language. Efforts should also be made to break down economic and financial jargon so that the average Ghanaian can understand it.



Also, consider incorporating change management communication into the plans if there are any austerity measures leading to economic change that will affect Ghanaians. When considering the mass media and other channels, pay attention to Ghanaians' changing behavior and media consumption patterns.

Again, government communicators and party apparatchiks should be measured in what they say to Ghanaians, and they should also pay attention to their tone of voice and body language.



Additionally, since Ghanaians love football and the FIFA World Cup has started, be strategic when communicating with and engaging Ghanaians. Hence, the timing of the message to Ghanaians is critical. Also, consider symmetrical communication as the underpinning of your strategies and tactics.



Conclusion



Ghanaians long for participatory democracy in its truest form. Anything less than this could one day seriously jeopardize Ghana's peace and security. And, when all is said and done, it boils down to communication. Let’s not despise or underestimate its power.



The writer is a communications professional



He is a member of the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana,

and the Ghana Journalists Association



Email: raymondbaxey@gmail.com