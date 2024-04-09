2024 Election: Let’s bid NPP and NDC farewell for the next 16 years and embrace the alliance

File photo

As Ghanaians, our allegiance should always lie with the prosperity and well-being of our nation above any political affiliation. Over the past decade, many of us have found ourselves trapped in a cycle of economic hardship, grappling with soaring living costs, burdensome business expenses, exorbitant fuel prices, erratic power supply (dumsor), and alarmingly high unemployment rates.

It's evident that both the current and previous administrations have failed to address these pressing issues effectively. Truth be told, in the last ten years, our economic situation has only moved from "bad" under the Mahama-Amissah-Arthur administration to "worse" under the Nana Addo-Bawumia administration, from Mahama's IMF and Dumsor to Nana Addo's IMF and Dumsor.



Despite our loyalty or support to either the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the National Democratic Congress (NDC), it's crucial to recognize that our collective future hinges on transcending partisan interests and holding our leaders accountable for their actions. The prevalence of corruption and mismanagement only exacerbates our challenges, leaving ordinary citizens to bear the brunt of their failures.



We must reclaim our power as citizens and demand a change that prioritizes the



needs of the people over the self-serving agendas of politicians. It's time to break free from the shackles of the winner-take-all system that has perpetuated the impoverishment of our nation for far too long.



As we approach the upcoming elections, let us cast our votes not based on blind

loyalty to a political party but rather on the promise of genuine reform and progress. Our country's future and our well-being depend on it. Let's unite in our resolve to build a brighter future for Ghana, one that is built on integrity, accountability, and the collective prosperity of all its citizens.



After each enjoying 16 years, let’s say goodbye to NPP and NDC and reset this



richly endowed nation on the path of competent economic management, accountable governance, equal opportunity, and equitable distribution of our national



wealth across the country. Let’s embrace the alliance for a revolutionary change.