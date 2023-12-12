2024 budget bulldozed in parliament by the NPP’s weak majority - A case of utter insensitivity and inconsistency!

Parliament of Ghana

Undoubtedly, the NDC’s MPs did extremely well which is worthy of commendation! They did their best by registering their revulsion and disgust at the insensitive Nana Akufo-Addo administration as reflected in the 2024 obnoxious budget. What is of greater significance in this vote which saw the NPP voting all out in favour of the pugnacious budget is the inconsistency in their approach.





The NPP’s weak majority, on the other hand, has demonstrated beyond all reasonable doubt that they are classically inconsistent and insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians as far as their voting pattern is concerned. The NPP's majority could not have done better because the harsh economic conditions Ghanaians are going through since they took over power is not their lookout. It shows that the worsening living conditions of ordinary people do not attract their emotions.



And this indicates how opulent and insensitive they have become upon resuming power! Yes! They do not feel part of the suffering masses! If they had Ghanaians at the back of their minds, they would not have rescinded their resolve not to pass Ken Ofori-Atta's killer budget. Once again, this amply demonstrated that the hallmark of the NANA AKUFO-ADDO administration is utter inconsistency and



insensitivity! Almost all government appointees and MPs of the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration have said one thing and did otherwise. This shows that they are not only incompetent and corrupt but also inconsistent.





It is public knowledge that incompetence, corruption, mismanagement, and inconsistency are the hallmarks of Nana Akufo-Addo, his vice, Bawumia, and Ken Ofori Atta, his cousin’s administration. This explains why they succeeded in getting the majority who hitherto were totally against the finance minister to rescind their decision and instead voted in his favour by approving the budget. This move suggests that they chose to please President Nana Akufo-Addo at the very expense of the suffering masses of this country. If this is not insensitivity, it is what?



What is more worrying is the toll that the approval of the 2024 budget (which contains killer taxes) would further have on the already worsening conditions of the impoverished Ghanaians who are struggling to make ends meet.







It is also on record that the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo has failed in almost everything; including failing to increase the salaries of workers to commensurate with the frequent depreciation of the local currency(the cedi) under worrying prevailing economic hardships. All they know best and are skilled at is an increment in taxes! The NPP’s majority by their action implies that they have no aorta of empathy for the suffering Ghanaian people. This must be paid back on December 7, 2024, without fail!



It is refreshing to note that before the approval of the IMF deal this year, the majority, by majority decision, called for the head of the finance minister by insisting that he was removed from office because of his incompetence, corruption and mismanagement. But today, what has changed? Not even when the president, Nana Akufo-Addo indicated that he should be allowed to finish up with the IMF deal before leaving. Since the deal was over, he has since been left off the hook!

And no one, I mean no one talks about it! Are we a serious nation? It is quite clear that the posture of the majority which favoured the very budget of the finance minister today suggests that some fishy deals had probably taken place at the blindside of Ghanaians. Sure! There is no doubt about that!







In light of the above discourse advanced, what is clear and of critical importance to note as the party is that the NDC must do everything possible to reunite its rank and file to be able to win more seats for the next JDM administration. So all of us must endeavour to support our PCs at all levels of the party to be able to emerge victorious with a resounding parliamentary majority that cannot be gambled with by the NPP in 2025.







Once again, congratulations to all our MPs, and may God grant our MP, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson a speedy recovery!