2024 election: Alan Kyerematen’s vision is a super alternative to the failed 32-year system

Founder of Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen

In the milieu of Ghanaian politics, Alan Kyerematen emerges as a towering figure, embodying hope and transformative leadership. His extensive experience across the public and private sectors, coupled with a diverse skill set spanning economics, law, management, trade, and diplomacy, positions him uniquely as a visionary leader poised to lead Ghana into a prosperous future.

At the heart of Kyerematen’s vision lies a commitment to transcend the traditional winner-take-all system that has long divided the nation and deprived her of the deserved development.



He advocates for a government of national unity, aiming to harness the collective expertise of Ghana’s brightest minds to drive a cohesive national development agenda that prioritizes agricultural, industrial, infrastructural, and technological revolutions to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.



Under Kyerematen’s proposed leadership, partisan divides would give way to a spirit of inclusivity and collaboration. His vision seeks to end the era of abandoned projects and prioritize national progress over party politics, ensuring equitable distribution of resources and opportunities across all communities.



Moreover, Kyerematen pledges to establish a merit-based system where



appointments, employment, scholarships, and contracts are awarded based on

competence and integrity rather than political allegiance. This shift towards



Meritocracy promises to foster transparency and accountability, effectively combating corruption within the government.



A government of national unity, guided by principles of meritocracy, offers a viable solution to the pervasive issue of corruption that has hindered Ghana’s progress. By prioritizing competence, vision, good character, integrity, and credibility over political connections, Kyerematen aims to create an environment intolerant of corrupt practices, thus laying the groundwork for sustainable development.



In conclusion, Kyerematen’s vision for Ghana represents a departure from divisive politics towards a future defined by collaboration, equity, and national unity. As the nation stands at a crossroads, the choice between clinging to an outdated winner-takes-all paradigm or embracing a new era of inclusivity rests in the hands of every Ghanaian who aspires for a brighter tomorrow.