2024 elections will be most peaceful

It has become the practice for some Ghanaian pastors to list prophecies of impending happenings of the new year on the night of every 31st December.

As part of this tradition, the leader and founder of the Alive Chapel International, Archbishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, prophesied that there would be a big confusion on election day this year. According to him, he saw a lot of people running, fighting, trying to kill themselves.



Another pastor, Rev. Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry who is known for his 31st December prophesies also said that



there will be election violence, stemming out of misunderstanding and God revealed to him that there would be a lot of deaths and also a clash between the police and the military.



There are others: a security expert and safety analyst, Adam Bonah is reported to have expressed fears that Ghana's 2024 elections could turn violent if adequate security measures are not implemented.

But I have a different feeling which stems out of the fact that when God shows up in acute distress or emergencies things normalise.



The question that lingers through my mind according to Genesis 18:14 is, “Is anything too hard for the Lord?”



Absolutely, no. Even though it is very likely that there will be a change of government and ruling party in December this year, the master of the ocean will show up to calm the storm, and we are going to have one of the most peaceful elections ever.