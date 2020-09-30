2024 forecast: A look at the Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah and Bawumia ticket for the NPP

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister

The People’s Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah.

From a very humble beginning, the current Member of Parliament for the Takoradi constituency, through determination and his penchant to succeed has risen from being an internet cafe manager to becoming an influential political figure in Takoradi and the country as a whole.



Born on June 18, 1974, Hon. Kobby Okyere-Darko Mensah through his exemplary leadership qualities and his love for his constituents has been in Parliament since January 2009 to date, seeking re-election. In Parliament, Hon. Okyere-Darko has served on the Subsidiary Legislation, Education, and Business Committees respectively and has distinguished himself excellently on all these committees.



Due to his competence and commitment to service, he was appointed the Deputy Minister for Aviation in 2017 by the President and worked effectively and efficiently in that position under Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah and Hon. Kofi Addah, thereby couching unmatchable goodwill for himself working with these ministers.

In 2019 when the Western Region was divided into Western and Western North, Hon. Okyere-Darko was appointed the substantive minister for the Western Region, a position he has distinguished himself in excellently and has willed a lot of power and influence in Takoradi and its environs.



Due to his sterling contributions to Ghana’s development and his magnanimous personality, political connoisseurs have touted him as a credible candidate to partner Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia as a running mate should Bawumia be elected the flag-bearer of the NPP in the near future.



This Saturday, Hon. Okyere-Darko is inviting his colleague regional ministers, other ministers of state, senior government officials, regional and constituency executives and well-meaning Ghanaians to a mammoth political walk which is expected to have Dr. Bawumia in attendance. The walk will initiate the solid partnership between Dr. Bawumia and Hon. Okyere Darko taking over in 2024. Kobby Okyere-Darko brings on board the whole of Western Region where he has distinguished himself stupendously well as an MP and Regional Minister and Ashanti Region, where he fully hails from. This will indeed be a masterclass of partnership between Dr. Bawumia and Hon. Okyere Darko zooming into 2024.