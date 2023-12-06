A file photo

The 24-hour economy refers to an economic system that operates around the clock, with businesses and services available at all hours of the day and night. In the context of Ghana, transitioning to a 24-hour economy promised by John Dramani Mahama can bring about several significant benefits across various sectors.

One of the key benefits of a 24-hour economy in Ghana is the potential for increased economic growth and productivity. By extending operating hours, businesses can cater to a broader customer base and tap into new markets. This can lead to higher revenue generation and overall economic expansion. Additionally, extended operating hours can result in increased employment opportunities as businesses may need to hire additional staff to cover shifts during non-traditional working hours. This, in turn, can contribute to reducing unemployment rates and improving livelihoods for many Ghanaians.



Furthermore, a 24-hour economy can enhance the efficiency of essential services such as healthcare and emergency response. Hospitals and medical facilities operating around the clock can provide timely medical attention to patients in need, reducing waiting times and potentially saving lives. Similarly, emergency services like police, fire departments, and ambulance services can respond promptly to incidents at any time of day or night, thereby ensuring public safety and security.

In addition, a 24-hour economy has the potential to boost tourism and hospitality sectors in Ghana. With more attractions, restaurants, and entertainment venues open for extended hours, tourists are likely to spend more time exploring the country’s offerings. This can lead to increased tourist spending, bolstering the local economy and creating more job opportunities within the tourism industry.



It is important to note that transitioning to a 24-hour economy requires careful planning and consideration of various factors such as infrastructure development, security measures, labour regulations, and societal impacts which John Dramani Mahama is good at. However, if implemented effectively, it has the potential to drive economic growth, improve access to essential services, and create a more vibrant and dynamic business environment in Ghana. The TUC said it's the only game changer.