24-hour economy is workable; demand side is not a hindrance

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Ghana and perhaps Africa as a continent, have been sleeping too much on productivity. We work 8hrs and sleep 16hrs.

How do we make use of the time space available to us? That’s why I find the proposal of a 24-hour economy by the former President of Ghana, John Mahama, very refreshing and needs to be properly thought through and fleshed out. I have heard people questioning whether demand exists for such a 24-hour economy.



Obviously, such critics are disingenuously oblivious to the wider regional market available beyond Ghana. In this age of AFCTA, Ghana can produce to take advantage of the expanded opportunities. ECOWAS and AFCTA are veritable opportunities that an improved productivity occasioned by a properly functioning 24-hour economic model will bring.



Demand, to me, is not a problem. In fact, demand can always be induced.

My own concern is how to maintain 24-hour power for a 24-hour productive economy. But that is yet another opportunity for us to look for clean, reliable, and efficient power sources. Sustainable energy is what would be required.



For once, Ghana should build consensus and translate this noble proposition into a national idea