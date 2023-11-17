24-hour economy policy: A visionary concept by John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama's visionary leadership has been evident throughout his political career, marked by numerous developmental projects and innovative ideas during his tenures as a Member of Parliament, Minister of State, Vice President, and ultimately as the President of the Republic of Ghana.

His legacy speaks volumes, supported by widespread public admiration reflected in various government appointments and successful political elections.



As we are currently facing economic challenges, our nation requires a saviour and it is universally acknowledged that the state of our economy is a pressing concern. We can all agree that competent leadership is essential to rejuvenate the economy and improve the lives of ordinary Ghanaians.



Mr. Mahama's commitment to introducing a 24-hour economy, as pledged for the 2024 elections, holds the potential to address many of our societal issues. This initiative could significantly alleviate unemployment problems and boost productivity across the country.



Mr. Mahama deserves commendation for proposing this impactful idea, a concept that perhaps should have been considered earlier by his predecessors or those deemed more competent.



His track record of unmatched political achievements, despite a presidency lasting barely four years, underscores his exceptional leadership.



I have full confidence in Mr. Mahama's promises, given his history of making tough decisions for the greater good, even if they may impact his electoral prospects.

An example is the cancellation of teachers' and nurses' allowances, a decision made for the country's benefit despite its repercussions on his political standing. His opponents turned it into political propaganda, but Mr. Mahama's honesty and sincerity prevailed.



Even those directly affected by such decisions and voted against him in the 2016 general elections, such as teachers and nurse trainees, have since acknowledged their misjudgment, with some offering apologies and seeking forgiveness.



John Mahama's commitment to honesty and straightforward governance sets him apart from many of his contemporaries.



I wholeheartedly support his ingenious idea of a 24-hour economy, recognising the real challenges faced by our youth, including insomnia resulting from unemployment and the prevailing hardships in the country.



We need to bring a man like Mr. Mahama back to power to set us on the path of economic growth and development.