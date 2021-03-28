3Music Awards brought a spark

3Music Awards 2021

Aside its emotional and therapeutic effects, Music plays an integral role in various societies around the world. “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain.” – Bob Marley.

A major reason for the strong presence and high consumption of music in Ghana is as a result of our rich and diverse musical traditions, which according to history, has a direct correlation with ceremonies back in the day.



Over time, music has evolved in Ghana, incorporating newer types of instruments that fall within the categories of bowed strings, woodwind, brass, percussion, keyboard, and the guitar family.



Not only has music evolved over the years in Ghana, but live music performances (which saw a downturn in our music industry at a point due to an increase in mime performances) has also reverted back to its roots, reflecting the real identity of Ghana’s rich music culture.



I am glad to say, kudos to 3 Music Awards, for bringing the spark last night with live music!



Building and properly managing brand equity can be a tough one, especially in an industry such as the Ghana music industry, where the odds can easily work against you.



I would like to, first of all, commend Sadiq Abdulai Abu and his team for the great work done. You have held your grounds over the years, despite the volatility of the Ghana music industry. I wish you guys all the best as you grow and continue to enjoy the rewards of investing hard work into such a strong brand.



Live Music Performance at 3 Music Awards 2021



Overall performances from musicians on the night, were amazing and all of them demonstrated excellence in their arts. What a joy to even see new age rappers tapping into live performances!





A lot of people may not understand the work that goes into even attempting to live music performance. Trust me, it’s not as easy as it looks. Imagine jumping and dancing around, at the same time trying to remember all your lyrics, singing and wooing a crowd. It comes with control, a good retentive memory, being fit and having the endurance to master the art.



A major highlight for last night was the house band, led by my old friend Emmanuel Affreh Jr. These guys did an excellent job by holding it down for all the artistes who performed live.



The Band’s dynamics, texture and articulations were on point, and it was very evident that they had put in a lot of hard work and lengthy rehearsals, for them to reach this level of high musicianship and professionalism that was exhibited on the night. From my candid view as a musician – Affreh and his band was faultless last night.



Another highlight for the night was the legend Nana Acheampong, who brilliantly fused new age musical arrangements with his original versions of Hwe Nee Okyere, Nanka Ebeye Den and Cassanova. It was such a delight to see how effortlessly he did it.



Well done 3 Music Awards! You brought a spark!