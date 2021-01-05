450K Ex-Gratia/MP: A 'thievery' in unity

Parliament House, Ghana

450K Ex-Gratia/MP: A "thievery" in unity

Dear Ghana,



If democracy is government for the people, by the people and of the people then why should the Constitution of Ghana make it possible for each Member of Parliament (MP) who has served just four years to receive an ex-gratia or pension of GHS 450K. Eii! And to think that MPs who have been re-elected for say, 5 times, get 5 pensions or ex-gratias at the dissolution of every Parliament. This is institutionalized "thievery". Now, NPP and NDC are inseparably and indelibly united in this chopment without any walk away. This is the time they put their belly first and show Ghana first instead of at a party. It's a real-life movie dubbed "'Thievery' in Unity''.



What's the crime of Ghanaian non-MP workers who have been slaving for this country for say, 30 years and beyond? On average, these workers get not more than GHS 30,000 as their pension (lumpsum) with monthly payments of less than GHS 500. After taking peanuts as salaries while their counterparts in Parliament and government take huge salaries these workers suffer in pension too. The pension lump sum that civil/public servants receive has reduced drastically since 2019 with the new pension law but ex-gratia is increasing exponentially.



Is Ghana worth serving as a civil/public servant? Put on your thinking caps and call for a revision of our Constitution otherwise many will sacrifice the lives of our children for political power because of these humongous ex-gratias. The power resides with the people so let the people call for a constitutional amendment asap to forestall this economic injustice meted out on the citizenry by our elected "Lords" who should be servants instead per their job prescriptions.



Second Merry Christmas to families slay queens and side-guys of these Ex-Gratia collecting MPs. Aben soko!

Yours truly,



Franklin K



(Ombudsman)



Cc: Common Sense Association of Ghana