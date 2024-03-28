A call for urgent action and accountability in the North East region water crisis

Mashood Issifu Mahama

The recent report by the Ghana Statistical Service, highlighting the dire lack of access to potable drinking water for approximately 400,000 individuals in the Northeast Region, is not only alarming but a clear indication of a broken promise and failed governance.

This pressing issue casts a shadow on the assurances made by Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, who vowed that under his government's tenure, no village in the North East Region would suffer from water or sanitation issues. Yet, the stark reality today starkly contrasts with these promises, leaving countless families in distress and dire need.



The North East Region, under the administration of John Dramani Mahama, saw significant strides toward mitigating water scarcity.



Initiatives such as the World Bank-funded water projects in Walewale, Gambaga, Nalerigu, and Bunkrugu, along with the drilling of 1,000 boreholes in the West Mamprusi Municipality under the China Aid project, and community water projects in Tinguri and Kparigu, were pivotal steps in addressing the water crisis.



These efforts laid a foundation that, if built upon, could have significantly alleviated the current plight faced by the residents of the North East Region.



However, under the current NPP government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Dr. Bawumia as Vice President, the situation has not only stagnated but worsened.

The failure to continue the momentum of progress has resulted in a critical situation where hundreds of thousands are left without access to clean and safe drinking water.



This neglect raises serious questions about the commitment of the current government to the well-being of its citizens and the accountability of its leaders, particularly Dr. Bawumia, who has direct ties to the North East Region.



The discrepancy between the promises made and the grim realities faced by the people of the North East Region is a glaring testament to the current government's neglect and deceit.



It is unacceptable for any government to take its citizens for granted, more so in matters as critical as access to clean drinking water. The failure to provide basic necessities to its people is a fundamental breach of trust and governance.



Therefore, we demand immediate action to address the water crisis in the North East Region. The government must prioritize and expedite initiatives to ensure that every individual has access to potable water.

Additionally, there is a pressing need for a change in governance. A government that fails to meet the basic needs of its people and breaks its promises has no place leading the nation. The people of the North East Region, and indeed all Ghanaians, deserve leaders who are committed to their welfare and who can be held accountable for their actions.



We call upon all stakeholders, civil society organizations, and the international community to join us in urging the government to take immediate and decisive action to resolve the water crisis in the North East Region.



The time for empty promises is over; the people demand and deserve real change and tangible results.



Mashood Issifu Mahama is the NDC Communication Officer, Walewale