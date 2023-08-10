A clarion call to NPP delegates: Join vote Dr. Bawumia, the winning formula for 2024 and a nightmare to others

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) voting delegates and esteemed citizens of Ghana, we have an opportunity to choose a leader who stands head and shoulders above his peers in terms of competence, experience, and dedication to national development. So let us step into a new era of progress and prosperity with the visionary leader Ghana needs in 2024 – the incomparable Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

A legacy of excellence



Born into a family of political visionaries, Dr. Bawumia carries the charismatic mantle passed down by his father, Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, a founding member of the Northern People's Party, and a key player in shaping the United Party, the precursor to the NPP. Driven by this esteemed lineage, Bawumia has always held an unwavering commitment to Ghana's progress.



A global academic titan



With an impressive academic journey spanning the continent, Dr. Bawumia's intellectual prowess shines brilliantly. As a lecturer in Monetary Economics and International Finance at the prestigious Emile Woolf College of Accountancy in London, England, he honed his expertise. Additionally, his time as an economist at the renowned International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC further enriched his knowledge. Notably, his remarkable contributions to academia were acknowledged with the coveted Young Researcher Award and inclusion in "Who's Who Among America's Teachers."



Driving Ghana's economic revolution

Returning to Ghana, Dr. Bawumia dedicated himself to economic transformation. Making significant strides at the Bank of Ghana, he ascended from Senior Economist to Head of Department. Under his visionary leadership, Ghana witnessed unprecedented growth. His instrumental role in designing and implementing the inflation-targeting framework led to a remarkable reduction in inflation, establishing Ghana as a beacon of stability.



Champion of global partnerships



Dr. Bawumia's exceptional skills also extend to building fruitful international relationships. Serving as a member of Ghana's government team on debt relief negotiations, he tirelessly worked to reduce Ghana's debt burden, resulting in close to $4 billion in debt relief. Recognizing his brilliance, he was also entrusted with negotiating the Millennium Challenge Account Compact with the US Government, leading to transformative projects like the George Bush Highway.



Leading the charge toward prosperity



Moreover, Dr. Bawumia's groundbreaking initiatives have left an indelible mark on Ghana's economic landscape. As Chairman of the Capital Markets Committee, his strategic vision enabled Ghana to access international capital markets, securing an oversubscribed debut of US$750 million. He possesses the rare ability to foresee challenges and devise innovative solutions. His strategic thinking is evident in his banking sector reforms, redenomination of the cedi, and capital market strategies. With Dr. Bawumia at the helm, Ghana can confidently march toward sustainable growth and development.

Unmatched track record



When it comes to experience, Dr. Bawumia's track record is unmatched. With a legacy of excellence, he has proven time and again his ability to drive Ghana's progress. From his time at the Bank of Ghana, where he played a pivotal role in implementing economic reforms that reduced inflation and stabilized the exchange rate, to his contributions to international negotiations for debt relief and strategic partnerships, Dr. Bawumia has consistently delivered tangible results for the nation.



Dr. Bawumia: The opposition’s worst nightmare



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia strikes fear into the hearts of the opposition like no other. First and foremost, Dr. Bawumia stands as a pillar of integrity. The opposition despairs knowing that he is untainted by any corruption allegations, no matter how remote. His clean record is a stark contrast to the cloud of mistrust that looms over some of their own. Ghanaians can trust Dr. Bawumia to lead with honesty and transparency



Embrace the future, choose Dr. Bawumia

In a league of his own, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is undoubtedly the transformative leader Ghana needs to lead the NPP to resounding victory in the 2024 Presidential Elections. His unparalleled academic achievements, vast experience, and extraordinary ability to navigate complex global dynamics make him the epitome of a visionary leader.



Let us unite behind Dr. Bawumia's unwavering commitment to progress, as we embark on a journey towards economic prosperity, stability, and social development. Together, we will soar to new heights and inspire generations to come under the outstanding leadership of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – a beacon of hope, opportunity, and lasting change for Ghana.



In conclusion, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia casts a long shadow over the opposition as their worst nightmare. His unimpeachable integrity, unparalleled experience, academic brilliance, global partnerships, visionary mindset, humility, humanity, and exceptional track record position him as an exemplary leader. The opposition knows they cannot match him, and that is why he strikes fear into their hearts. Ghana deserves a leader like Dr. Bawumia – one who combines excellence, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to progress.