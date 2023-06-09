A concerned voice: Presidential fundraising and the plight of Ghanaian citizens

A file photo

In recent news, the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, and former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen have launched fundraising campaigns to support their presidential campaigns for the upcoming 2024 general elections. While political campaigns often require financial support, it is disheartening to see how these initiatives can burden the already meager earnings of hardworking

Ghanaians.



As we consider the economic struggles faced by ordinary citizens and the government's introduction of new taxes and increased existing ones, it raises concerns about the priorities and empathy of those vying for power. Ghanaian citizens have been grappling with a challenging economy, witnessing the return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance. The burden on ordinary Ghanaians has only increased as new taxes are introduced and existing ones are raised.



The day-to-day struggles faced by citizens trying to make ends meet are often overlooked by those in positions of power. The rising cost of living, limited job opportunities, and inadequate social support systems have left many feeling helpless and marginalised.



The decision of presidential aspirants to launch fundraising campaigns for their campaigns raises concerns about their understanding of the plight of ordinary Ghanaians. It is disheartening to witness the pressure on citizens to financially support the campaigns of those seeking power, while their own



financial burdens continue to mount. The emotional toll of struggling to provide for one's family and meet basic needs should not be disregarded in the pursuit of political ambitions.



It is crucial for aspiring leaders to empathize with the struggles faced by their fellow citizens, especially in times of economic hardship. The focus should be on addressing the needs and concerns of the people, rather than burdening them further. Unfortunately, the fundraising campaigns by these presidential aspirants appear to highlight a lack of understanding or willingness to acknowledge the reality on the ground. This raises questions about their ability to prioritize the well-being of citizens if they were to

come into power.



Ghana needs leaders who genuinely empathize with the struggles faced by ordinary citizens. The introduction of new taxes and increased existing ones, coupled with the return to the IMF, reflect the urgent need for economic policies that prioritize the welfare of the people. As citizens, we deserve leaders who not only listen to our concerns but also take tangible actions to alleviate our burdens.



Finally, the fundraising campaigns launched by presidential aspirants John Dramani Mahama and Alan Kyerematen in the midst of economic hardship highlight a disconnect from the reality faced by ordinary Ghanaians. It is disheartening to witness the burden placed on citizens who are already struggling to make ends meet. We need leaders who prioritise the welfare of the people and demonstrate genuine empathy for their struggles.



The upcoming 2024 general elections present an opportunity for citizens to



critically evaluate the candidates and demand a better future for Ghana, one that places the needs and concerns of its citizens at the forefront.