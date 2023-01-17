A lot of Ghanaians are deserving of a certificate of hypocrisy

File photo of the Ghana flag

All cultures evolve and the African culture has been tempered in several ways and forms. Our value system is withering at quite a pace that raises eyebrows and this is evident even without the expertise of a cultural anthropologist.

A race against time and change may be fruitless and it is becoming common knowledge to the young and old that everything is subject to change.



The African proverb "virtue is better than wealth" surely has outlived its relevance in my motherland Ghana. Money has become a bane of existence, disrupting our once modest and much happier life.



I agree money is a social product and its indispensability in our capitalistic world can't be downplayed. Money is good and is good for everything it is good for. But the posture that is taken by people in this part of my world is bizarre.



Becoming rich is now a do-or-die affair. You either get rich or die trying. The intention of gaining financial freedom in itself is positive but our daringness to do anything at all cost to get it. Yes, every foul means.



There used to be a time when ill-gotten wealth was a cause of stigma and discomfort to the owners and their families. It was dishonorable so had to be concealed. This inspired honest living and more in our society.



The same society that stood against deviancy inspired by materialism has become a promoter of such rot. Sometimes it feels like money was introduced by our generation because of how we are electrified by it. I am certain the first form of money, perhaps the shekel introduced by the Mesopotamians about 5000 years ago didn't create such chaos.

Money floats as the top value in our hemisphere and there is nothing with enough gravity to make it come down.



Once upon a time, the village raised the child and imparted knowledge and good values. Once upon a time, we had strong institutions that lived off integrity. Once upon a time, there was a stronger religious system, fenced by agents that inspired morality. Once upon a time, the worth of a man or woman is not weighed by how much money they had to their name by fair or foul means.



What have we done to ourselves? We haven't even spared God in our backwardness. The name of God is used, misused, and abused for money. It seems the love for God in our part of the world is no match for what we feel for the money. What a shame!



Why are we surprised today about men like Rev. Kusi Boateng preaching virtues and seemingly practicing vices? Most of us Ghanaians are hypocrites, hypnotized by the power of money. For the few who still have integrity, I hope you stay resilient as we all tend to become the company we keep. Corruption and the craving for riches from questionable sources have become a Ghanaian thing and most of us may get caught up in this web.



Rev. Kusi Boateng may have just received his "certificate of hypocrisy" after the supposed exposé but take a moment to imagine what other "brick layers" moving the heavens to build a Cathedral for God who lives in the heart of men are up to. What a shame!