A memorable trip to Maks Resort, one of Ghana's leading tourism destinations

Maks Resort provides good customer service

For the most part of my several years of stay in Ghana, I have crisscrossed the country. From the north to the South, West to the East. Indeed, I have visited several villages, towns and cities across 13 of Ghana's 16 regions. The three regions I have not visited are Oti, Upper East, and Upper West Regions.

I must admit, it has been a bitter-sweet experience traveling across Ghana. Why bitter-sweet I guess you wish to know? Well, each time I travel out of Accra where I stay permanently, I am left with one option, to lodge in a guest-house or a hotel.



In Kumasi for instance, my sleeping place is the Golden Bean Hotel, a facility that offers a superior customer service. But in other locations, it has been a complete nightmare sleeping in a guest-house or hotel - either the tap in the bathroom is not flowing or there is generally poor customer service.



Frankly speaking, customer service in most of the hospitality facilities I have lodged in outside Accra have provided generally poor customer service.



But my experience at Maks Resort during the Christmas festivities in 2020 was totally different. I set off from Accra at about 3:00 pm on Boxing Day, December 26, 2020, for the Resort, thinking it was going to be business as usual, I mean poor customer service and bad travel experience. But no, my trip to Maks Resort ended up being the best I have ever embarked upon in Ghana. I went there in the company of an older brother and his daughter. He was just recovering from a short ailment and needed a place to relax.



Before embarking on the journey, we surfed the internet, searching for a resort closer to Accra. We eventually came across Maks Resort, and its prices were exactly what we were looking forward to, affordable rates.



Upon arrival at Maks Resort, a serene paradise located at Big Ada in Ghana's Greater Accra Region, we were welcomed with a smile by a female receptionist. She took time in providing us with the necessary assistance we needed to lodge in.

The environment, the atmosphere, the room decorations and Maks Resort's upper-mid tier bed and meals, told us that indeed, we were at the right place. We left Accra in search of a peaceful and scenic hideaway, and Maks Resort provided us nothing short of that.



We treated to sumptuous meals, had a great time in its lounge and garden, and benefitted from its evening entertainment session.



Our rooms which were part of the 37 bedrooms at Maks Resort consisting of executive suite, double bedrooms, single and family rooms, were fully air-conditioned.



With Maks Resort's large secured parking lot guarded 24/7, we did not have to worry where to park our car or how to ensure that nothing was stolen from in it. Our car remained at the parking lot for three days as we enjoyed Maks Resort, a serene natural paradise on the Volta River, one of the unspoilt natural water bodies in Ghana. Over the course of our three days stay at Maks Resort, we went on boat rides to the estuary, islands and also visited its crocodile farm. The river provided a



therapeutic experience. General Manager of Maks Resort, Rebecca Adjalo, always greeted us with a smile and enquired how we were faring.



Indeed, it was a memorable trip to Maks Resort, and I cannot wait to visit there once again.