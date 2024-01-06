A quick review of the Black Stars squad for AFCON 2023 needful

The Black Stars of Ghana having a training session

It is obvious that the current Black Stars coach, Chris Houghton, hasn't yet found his bearings. One cannot blame him now considering the unprofessional situation surrounding his appointment.

Calling players and their selection has become a weak link in our football fraternity. Sectionalism, nepotism, and self-interest have taken a stifling stroll in the game of interest. Let us face the reality and place the coach and current Black Stars Team on the scale of assessment to properly address the 2023 Afcon solution. The Black Stars team is being handled as though it is certain persons' investments at the expense of Ghanaian football lovers.



The AFCON tournament is only a couple of weeks ahead and it is not the best for the GFA and the Sports Minister to feel unconcerned with the intent that whether the Black Stars is relegated or not, the former still maintain their positions and salaries, and that sounds like "we don't care saga".



Need I remind the GFA and Sports Minister that Ghanaian football lovers watch football, especially Black Stars to ease the tension they undergo through the prevailing hardship and suffering.



Imagine the mood of Ghanaians whenever the Black Stars underperform woefully yet the same players are lined up for the next game. As a fervent football lover with strong passion for our national teams, I deem it cogent to contribute few possible pointers that could positively effect the dynamics of the Black Stars games at the tournament.



The Game Of Acquaintance, Spacing, Speed, And Ball Progression



Playing for a national team is far different from playing in a club. Club footballing looks beautiful to watch because the players know each other, practice together every time, understand and are acquainted with fellow team players, play together and their lives depend on the team they play for; so they put in every sacrifice to win.

When invited to play in the national team, it becomes like they are doing the nation a favour so they play their individual games showcasing their skills; unfortunately, the Black Stars don't need that. Holding too much onto the ball as if weaving a basket disrupts the team's game plan on the field.



Ghana needs players who are hungry for goals and not skills. When Accra Hearts of Oak represented the national team for the 2002 World Cup qualifiers, we all watched how the Nigeria national World Cup team with Kanu, Babayaro, Okocha, Taribo West, Aghahowa, and co, met face to face with our local players such as Charles Taylor, Emmanuel Kufuour - the general, Stephen Tetteh, Amankwa Mireku, Sammy Adjei, Jacob Nettey Charles Allotey, Ishmael Addo and co and we saw how our local boys proved their class on the field of play against the world cup class Nigeria national team. Let us stop depending on foreign players to play.



The following former Black Stars players have proved to be exceptional therefore I suggest the GFA invite them to help the 2023 squad in their various positions of play.



1. Goal Keepers Trainer



Richard Kingston should be provided with modern gadgets for training the goalkeepers.



2. Defenders Trainers

* Joseph Painstill



* Harrison Afull



* John Mensah



3. Midfield Trainers



* Stephen Appiah



* Sulley Muntari

* Michael Essien



4. Strikers Trainers



* Asamoah Gyan



The above-listed names should be added to help the various departments with their experiences as a way of assisting the coaches. Their presence will help give the team the ability to connect with each other on the field of play.



It will also help the defense players to learn ball progression instead of taking backward to the Goalkeeper. It will help the midfield players to focus on feeding the wings and strikers.



Taking Of Free Kicks

The coach needs to focus on training the players on taking accurate free kicks.



AFTER 2023 AFCON



After the AFCON, the GFA should go back to that which made Ghana a once-upon-a-time respectable football nation.



Let us go back to the Colts team system. Inter-school and college regional football matches to scout talents all over the country.



Catch and gather them young.