A strong tactical advice to Kennedy Agyapong

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

The Ghanaian masses’ favourite to become the next president of Ghana after the exit of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from the presidency is Kennedy Agyapong (Hon).

Kennedy is the father and provider of the poor and needy. He has compassion for them. No wonder many such a person are yearning to see him become the president of Ghana.



My advice to him at this critical juncture in his dreams to become the next president of Ghana is to first concentrate on strategies to win the NPP flag bearer election scheduled for 4 November 4, 2023. Without winning that election, his dream to become president in 2024/2025 will have become an uphill battle, if not chasing the wind.



Kennedy, firstly, concern yourself with the delegates, and how to get most of them to vote for you. Do that more at this moment than the big public rallies of “Showdown Walk”.



It is not only you who must engage with the delegates to persuade them to vote for you but must be the duty of all those who hope to see you become the next president of Ghana.



I am doing my bit by contacting some people to vote for you. Therefore, I shall appeal to all those rooting for Kennedy to look for some NPP delegates and persuade them to vote for him.

He is currently the person who can get Ghana onto a sound footing that takes us to the envisaged paradise on earth.



I am for Kennedy all because of his honesty, vision, fairness, and readiness to enforce the obedience of the laws of the land. That is the person we need to straighten up things before Dr. Bawumia takes over after the exit of Kennedy from the presidency.



Kennedy must concentrate more on wooing the delegates than the current “Showdown walks”. Without winning the NPP flag bearer post, his dreams and mine will have become a mirage.



We are together in the fight to get Kennedy to become the president of Ghana. His fight should be the fight of all his supporters, including the author of this publication, Rockson Adofo, the proud, fearless, and no-nonsense son of Kumaw/Asiampa soil.



Kennedy to the Jubilee House, by the grace of God!