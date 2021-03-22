A tale of two contemporary visionary leaders

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong , Founder and Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Ghana

A saga of Human Endeavour and Enterprise from two diverse continents

I have been fortunate enough to work with two great Leaders and Entrepreneurs of our contemporary times, one from India and another from Ghana.



Gautam Adani, the Founder and Chairman of the Adani Group of India own and heads a conglomerate, the Adani Group with its headquarters at Ahmedabad, India.



The interests of the Group spans from Port to Power Sectors and is the second biggest Business House of India.



Guatam Adani, Founder and CEO of Adani Group, India



Guatam Adani was born in the year 1962 and had a humble upbringing in a typical Indian middle-class household.



He started his now-legendary career in the year 1988 with five lakh rupees in his pocket (about 7000 USD in present terms).

He faced numerous challenges in his life, two of which were life-threatening.



He suffered kidnapping in the year 1995 and later he was present at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel (Popularly known as Taj Mahal Hotel), Mumbai, India, when terror stuck it in the year 2008.



His faith in God, determination and Strategic Vision guided him through thick and thin and at present times, he is the second richest Indian.



He features prominently on Forbes list of Billionaires.



The personal net worth of Gautam Adani grew more than 50% in the year 2020.



Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Ghana

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong started his schooling with name “Felix”, which was later changed by his father to Joseph.



His growing years were full of challenges, mired in poverty and lack of resources.



His teenage dream of becoming a Pilot or Marine engineer died a pre-mature death, simply because his family could not afford the cost of further education.



This was a hopeless situation for any ordinary man but not for him.



Joseph- with his grit, determination, strategic vision and above all with the Guidance of God, not only changed his life but the life of innumerable Ghanaians and others who came in touch him and the Jospong group, directly or indirectly.



Today, the Group straddles 14 Sectors, ranging from Waste to IT to Marine, to name a few.

The Group has 60 companies under its umbrella in Ghana and overseas.



It is transforming the lives of Ghanaians and has emerged as one of the major pillars of the economy of the nation.



Commonality between these two visionaries – Impossible is nothing



It is difficult to resist the temptation of dissecting their great achievement in terms of wealth and otherworldly successes.



However, their greatest contribution is in the value systems and the institutions they have created.



These two visionary leaders are an inspiration to multitudes of people the World over, as:

a) They made us aware once again, that “Man” is in the image of God and thus has unlimited and unbounded potential.



b) Strategic vision, resolve, determination and above all the faith in our maker and ourselves is all that is critical and essential, and our tool kit for success in life.



Let us imbibe these qualities of these leaders and claim our destinies.