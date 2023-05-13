A whole university lecturer casting childish insinuation at Dr. Duffuor over his attempt to injunct NDC

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor withdrew from the NDC presidential race a day before process

Could some Ghanaian university lecturers be so childish in their reasoning? No wonder Ghana is wobbling in socio-politico-economic stagnation. With such lecturers tutoring our students, can we expect anything better from the students when they complete their education and come out into public life?

There were these two university lecturers passed by Peace FM to wish the host of the “Kookrokoo morning show” programme, Kwami Sefa Kayi, good morning, on Thursday, 11 May 2023.



When the programme presenter sought their views on the application for interlocutory injunction against the NDC presidential and parliamentary elections to be held today, Saturday, May 13, 2023, because of detected numerous irregularities and accuracies in the compilation of their photo album for the election, one of the lecturers exhibited his utter childishness.



He mocked Dr. Kwabena Duffuor by casting an insinuation, thus, “Sɛ wo nntumi wo nneɛma a wo se wo kahyire nnyɛ”, translated into English as “ If you can’t carry your load, you claim your buffer of cloth is not good”.



He continued by saying, the results of the pending NDC presidential primaries are obvious and anyone knows who will win. If Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, had any grievances, why did he not bring them up much earlier but waited until the eleventh hour? He said this teasingly.



I am very sorry to hear a whole Ghanaian university lecturer usually held in high esteem reason as such and so childishly.

Does the fact of waiting until that time to take the necessary legal steps for NDC to correct the detected mistakes make him an object of laughter? Had he earlier not complained to the NDC Election Committee or whatever they call them to rectify the anomalies but which they had not bothered to, known rogues and breaches of the laws as usual?



Did the lecturer expect Dr. Duffuor to let NDC continue to hold the elections amid all the established irregularities and inaccuracies that negate the essence and credibility of the elections because of the time factor and money already spent?



When could we get NDC to behave responsibly if we allowed them to get away with blue murder because of time constraints? Did they not go to court after the declaration of the 2020 presidential election results, same knowing within their heart of hearts that they had genuinely lost the election? Did they not waste the court’s time and cost the nation a lot of money for nothing?



What the highest level of corrupt reasoning and exhibition of utter stupidity by a Ghanaian University lecturer!



I would love to meet some of his students to assess their level of critical thinking.

Anyway, I would like to see Dr. Duffuor not only withdraw from the NDC presidential primaries election but completely resign from the NDC as he has no future belonging in that political party overflowing with lawless empty heads infatuated with committing criminal acts with impunity.



My country Ghana is fucked with people like John Dramani Mahama, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Sammy Gyamfi aspiring to be leaders to instruct and manage the citizens and the country.



“Na wahara ooo!”