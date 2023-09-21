A word to the world for peace

Logo of International Youth Network

The world is great today due to the sacrifices and commitment made decades and centuries ago by men and women in uniform and out of uniform but were determined to end all disasters orchestrated by humanity.

World Peace would not have been possible if the good and strong kept silent and watched brutalities unfold.



As we celebrate a day like this, may we all remember that a world with bloodshed is a world with lawlessness.



We need to strive for peace and with effective and efficient diplomatic approaches, the world will not be swallowed by anything that threatens the core livelihoods of humanity.



With this opportunity, I will extend my condolences to the families and loved ones of the fallen whose sacrifices have garnered the world to a better place.



Peace will reign if we are willing to act on our talks.

#istandforpeace to achieve even commitment.



Warm regards,



Honorable Ivan Obeng Lartey



Youth Minister for Defence



International Youth Network for UN Security Council Resolution 2250