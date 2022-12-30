Access to safe water and sanitation is a fundamental human right not a privilege for few

File Photo

Human rights as defined by the United Nations, are rights inherent to all human beings, regardless of race, sex, nationality, ethnicity, language, religion, or any other status. It includes the right to life and liberty, freedom from slavery and torture, freedom of opinion and expression, the right to work and education, and many more.

One area that has become a subject matter for discussions on various levels has been access to clean water and sanitation. Access to potable, clean water and sanitation has also been recognized as a human rights issue because it is fundamental to health, dignity and prosperity of every nation. Globally, many are still living without safely managed water and sanitation.



Unfortunately, the poor and the marginalized in sub-Saharan Africa are the most affected. These groups are often side-stepped and sometimes face discrimination in their quest to access clean water and sanitation. Access to clean water is important for eradication of poverty, and malnutrition among children living in Africa.



In Ghana, the main sources of water include rivers, streams, rainfall, lakes, and natural reservoirs. Most of these sources of water are heavily polluted. Water pollution, climate changes, mismanagement of water resources, increased demand for water and poverty are the contributing factors which mitigate against the right to safe water.



About 60% of water bodies in Ghana are heavily polluted with the turbidity levels reaching uncontrollable state. One major cause of the pollution is the activities of illegal artisanal and small-scale mining, popularly known as “galamsey”. Most of these illegal mining activities can be found in the south-western parts of the country. Other causes of water pollution include inappropriate disposal of industrial waste, rapid urbanization and inappropriate agricultural practices. These activities have deprived many of the right to safe, clean, potable water. The most affected are women and children.



Though everyone has the right to water and sanitation services, not everyone in Ghana enjoys this. In fact, access to safe water and sanitation is more of a privilege than a right.



Governments have taken steps to improve the status quo but that has yielded little. One of these interventions is the introduction of the Ghana Clean Water Project which seeks to improve the water situation by engaging skilled individuals to administer water quality testing and then educate communities on how to improve sanitation practices.

Ensuring long-term sustainability of clean, potable water interventions has long been a challenge in rural communities without electricity in Ghana. After many years, it has become evident that government alone cannot resolve all issues in the water and sanitation sector. It is against this backdrop that many non-governmental organizations like Easy Water for Everyone continue to augment government efforts in the provision of safe water to rural communities without electricity in Ghana.



The hard facts are that water in lakes, river, wells and even boreholes are contaminated with viruses, bacteria and parasites. Polluted water source is the most common cause of death in sub-Saharan Africa.



Illegal mining and its negative ecological backlashes have become albatross hanging on the neck of this country. The devastating nature of our river bodies and arable lands caused by illegal miners cannot be underestimated. The turbidity nature of our hitherto river bodies is at its worst levels. Many civil society organizations including the Media Coalition Against Galamsey (MCAG) have continued advocacy for government to crack the whip to save the situation. The greatest and biggest threats to our water bodies which serves as the primary source of drinking water to majority of our population is Galamsey.



In view of this, government need to as a matter of urgency adopt practical and radical measures to decisively deal with the actors of these preposterous activities. The Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended, needs to be enforced to the latter to serve as a deterrent to perpetrators.



Total ban on mining in forest reserves which normally serves as the source of river bodies instead of limiting it to small-scale mining must be considered. Government must ensure the provision of gainful, employment alternatives for persons living in these illegal mining communities. Reclamation of neglected mine sites is necessary for restoration of our ecological integrity but it must be based on sound ecological principles to safeguard and preserve our major river bodies.



It is important for the state to develop and review existing policies, strategies and implementation mechanisms to facilitate the provision of clean water to rural communities in Ghana. Budget allocation to the sector must be increased to allow more investment in the sector.

According to UNICEF, a staggering 76% of households in Ghana drink water that is contaminated with fecal matter. There must be greater collaboration between government and non-profit organizations operating in the water and sanitation sector like Easy Water for Everyone. The Coalition of NGOs in the Water and Sanitation Sector (CONIWAS) which has supported government efforts over the years is highly commendable.



As we commemorate this year’s World Human Rights Day, measures must be put in place to ensure Sustainable water management for all, especially last-mile communities. Improving water infrastructure across the country must be a priority, as water conservation and efficiency are key components of sustainable water management.



All human rights are interdependent. The right to water and sanitation services is related to the rights to life, education, dignity, food, health, housing, physical security, gender equality and the prohibition against discrimination.



Water obviously, is one of the most valuable natural resources on earth. All plants require water to function well. It is required for the existence of life on earth. Audrey Hepburn once said “Water is life, and clean water means health”. Even though there are enough river bodies in Ghana, a lot of people have been denied easy access to clean potable water. This narrative must change in the shortest possible time. Easy access to pure, clean water must be recognized as a fundamental Human Right not a privilege for few.



World Human Rights Day was declared in 1948 by the United Nations and celebrated on 10th December every year. It focuses on the fundamental rights and liberties to which all people worldwide are entitled simply by virtue of their humanity. The theme for this year is "Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All.