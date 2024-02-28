Addressing unfair criticism and the backdrop, context of Bunkpurugu Roads

Dr Abed Bandim is the Mp for Bunkpurugu

I wish to express my views about Pastor Apostle Dindiok’s criticism of Hon. Abed Bandim’s contributions to the Bunkpurugu roads.

As a concerned Member of the NDC and someone who closely monitors the affairs of the constituency, I feel compelled to add context to the matter, an important omission which has rendered Pastor Apostle Dindiok’s inaccurate.



First and foremost, let me clarify that I stand in full support of all efforts to improve the conditions of the Bunkpurugu roads.



This issue is not only a priority, but a necessity for the development and well-being of our constituents.



However, while I appreciate the concerns raised by Pastor Apostle Dindiok, I must express my disappointment in the unfairness of his criticism.



It is important to recognize the context in which these criticisms are being made.

Hon. Abed Bandim, our current MP, has not even completed his first term of office; he has been serving as an Minority MP for three years.



Despite this, he has consistently shown his dedication to addressing the infrastructure problems/challenges faced by our constituents.



For instance, Hon. Abed Bandim has actively engaged the Minister for Roads on numerous occasions, raising pertinent questions about the state of the Nalerigu-Bunkpurugu Road, the Bunkpurugu Township Roads, and the Kambatiak Nanyire bridges.



Hon. Bandim has also asked questions in Parliament about these roads.



There are several videos that testify to this.

These efforts demonstrate his commitment to advocating for improvements in our road infrastructure, even while he is in Opposition.



It is crucial to acknowledge the limitations that an opposition MP faces in effecting change, especially under an Administration that openly discriminates against non-supporters.



President Akufo-Addo’s remarks about withholding development projects from areas that do not align with his party's interests further confirms the challenges faced by opposition MPs such as Hon. Abed Bandim.



In light of this backdrop/context, it is quite unfair for Pastor Apostle Dindiok to blame our MP solely for the state of the Bunkpurugu roads.



While a little criticism is warranted to keep us all on our toes, it must be fair and considerate of the broader political context in which our representatives operate.

Let us, therefore, focus our efforts on fostering constructive dialogue and collaboration between all stakeholders involved in addressing the infrastructure needs of our constituency.



Such efforts include working with the government, local authorities, community leaders, and civil society organizations to develop sustainable solutions for improving our roads.



As we continue to advocate for the development of Bunkpurugu, let us not lose sight of the importance of fairness and unity in our approach.



By working together, we can overcome the challenges that lie ahead and pave the way for a brighter future for all residents of our constituency.



Let us hold our leaders accountable, but let us also support them in their efforts to serve our community to the best of their abilities, regardless of political affiliation.

Only through solidarity and cooperation can we truly achieve the progress and prosperity that we are seeking. Salaam aleikum.