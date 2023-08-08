Adutwum Bonsu Caleb joins forces with Cindy Agyeiwah Yeboah for UENR SRC elections

Master Adutuwm Bonsu Caleb and Cindy Agyeiwah Yeboah

In an exciting turn of events, Master Adutuwm Bonsu Caleb (ABC) and Cindy Agyeiwah Yeboah have formed a formidable alliance to run for the positions of SRC President and Vice President, respectively, in this year's highly anticipated elections.

This collaboration marks a significant moment in the journey towards a better future for the student body. With their shared vision and dedication, ABC and Cindy are set to bring about positive change and transformation within the SRC.



The Power of Partnership:



The decision to join forces was not taken lightly. Both ABC and Cindy recognized the strength and potential that lies in unity. By merging their skills, experiences, and ideas, they aim to create a dynamic leadership team that will champion the interests and aspirations of the student community. This partnership represents a powerful commitment to collaboration, inclusivity, and effective governance.



Visionary Alliance:

ABC and Cindy's campaign for the SRC is fueled by a shared vision for progress and excellence. They believe in empowering students, fostering a sense of unity, and providing a platform for every voice to be heard. Their campaign mantra resonates with delegates as they promise to bring about positive change, innovative solutions, and a brighter future for the SRC.



The merger of Master Adutuwm Bonsu Caleb (ABC) and Cindy Agyeiwah Yeboah for the SRC elections has sparked excitement and anticipation among the student body of UENR. Their commitment to unity, progress, and effective leadership sets them apart as a dynamic duo ready to bring about positive change.



With their campaign name, "THE ABCindy" and shared vision, ABC and Cindy are poised to make a lasting impact on the UENR SRC and create a better future for all students.