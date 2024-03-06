Aflanflanto FC versus Osono XI

Alan Kyerematen and Dr Bawumia

Folks, you are about to witness a titanic virtual football match between Aflanflanto FC and Osono XI.

Ladies and gentlemen, the players of both sides are now on the field exchanging felicitations.



The referee blows his whistle for the commencement of the match, Sammy Awuku sends a long one to Dr Gideon Boako, who heads the ball to Dan Botwe, Dan surges forward across the centre line and fires a long-range shot, but goalkeeper Hopeson Adorye punches it over the crossbar for a corner kick.



Justin Kodua is standing behind the ball for the corner kick. He sends a nice one into the penalty box, but Nana B kicks the ball over the bar.



Goalkeeper Adorye sends a long one into the middle of the pitch, Nana One attempted to put his head to it, but his height was a disadvantage, and was easily challenged by Abubakar Saddique.



Saddique chests the ball and sends a short pass to Mac Manu, Mac sends a backheel pass to Dr Bawumia, he dribbles the ball past two men, but oops! The Dompim Show Down Man tackles from behind. Oh, Bawumia is limping, he falls down. Bawu, munimuni. Oh, omunimuni.

This is absolutely savage and Bawu is being carried on the stretcher to the touchline for treatment for a few minutes and joins the game once again.



The vicious Dompim Butcher is on loan to the Aflanflanto FC and he is really doing some damage to Osono XI.



Miracle Aboage picks up the ball for a free kick. He attempts to send a quick one to Anthony Abayifa Karbo, but it is intercepted by Yaw Buaben Asamoa; Yaw Buaben moves towards the penalty box; it's becoming dangerous. Mavis Hawa Koomson attempts to intercept the ball but wasn't successful, Yaw Buaben surges forward dangerously and sends a beautiful pass to Nana Ohene Ntow, Nana Ntow dribbles the ball past three men and flips it to Alan Kyerematen.



Alan, what can he do? He flashes his legs over the ball in a Ronaldhino style. He moves dangerously towards the penalty box putting pressure on the defence of the Elephant squad. Laa, ilaa, ilaa, laa, the butterfly is turning into a tse tse fly and biting the Elephant very hard.



Bawumia! He comes in with a tackle to stop Alan, but it's a goooal! It's a gooal! Ladies and gentlemen, Bawu has scored an own goal. The pressure was too much.

What a match! This development is very unfortunate. Unity is the force that brings a team together; once it is killed, the implications could be disastrous -- the team disintegrates and eventually dies.



The demeanour of the supporters of the Elephant at this sports stadium is not good enough - I can sense a mixed feeling of sadness, anger and disappointment.



And the referee whistles for the end of the match.