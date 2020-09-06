Opinions

Afoko vindicated as scandals consume Akufo-Addo's government

Paul Afoko

It's Nana Akufo-Addo who has made an unnecessary issue out of this otherwise they've been called Akyem mafia in the NPP since time immemorial but they haven't been this worried.

He thought coming from Mahama at this time, he could generate some sentiments against him for electoral benefit. That's all.



He should just stop pretending he doesn't know what's going on in his own administration. They should stop cooking fraudulent (sakawa) deals. NPP, Ghana Government and Ghana don't belong to Gabby Ochere Darko, Ofori Atta and co.



This is the same thing they're doing in their party with regards to party finances which, Paul Afoko sought to stop to ensure transparent financial administration but they fought him and his colleagues out of the party.



Today, Afoko has been vindicated.



They've brought it to Government and messing the system up with fraudulent deals. A lot of NPP people aren't happy about what's going on but they can't talk publicly because of party loyalty.

If they're lucky others are talking for them too, people want to make it a no go area. A thief from Teshie is Teshie thief just as we write headlines like "Nigerian armed robbers". Ayigbe julor is a thief from Eweland.



These guys are Akyem sakawa boys. It fits them so well.



They aren't better than those they called thieves.



President Ablorh.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.