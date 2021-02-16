African politicians seeking medical treatment abroad an insult to our Doctors

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

It's unprofessional and absolutely the lowest esteem for African politicians, including their leaders to seek medical treatment overseas, while there are hundreds of doctors in Africa that some had the chance to study in Europe and America to be medical doctors.

The reactions in Ghana, after the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta flew to the United States of America for medical treatment was overwhelming. The fact that Ghana has hospitals and qualified doctors, gives an impression that Akufo Addo values members of his family more than the welfare of the suffering Ghanaians.



Many times what politicians do comes back to haunt them. Leaving the shores of Ghana to seek medical treatment abroad specifically reveals that the health system under the NPP government is poor, which also means the Minister of Health, Dr. Agyeman Manu and the president, are not doing a good job.



How can Ghana have a better healthcare system, after Akufo Addo abandoned all the uncompleted projects including healthcare facilities left by the NDC government? Yet, he couldn’t fulfill his campaign promise of building health institutions throughout Ghana.



Wasn’t the same Akufo Addo who inspired Ghanaians to eat their own local foods or products manufactured in the country? If whatever in Ghana is good for Ghanaians, If so, why the Finance Minister ignored all the Ghanaian hospitals to solve his medical problems abroad?



Do African leaders know or have the statistics of Europeans and Americans who die daily in their hospitals? It's a complete disgrace and humiliation to African doctors as heads of states ignore them to seek medical treatments abroad when they are qualified to offer the same treatment some of the leaders seek abroad.

On many occasions, they don't survive, leaving huge debts for the crumbling country to pay those medical bills. Africans usually accuse the white man of slavery, discrimination, and racism, but they are part of their own misery disrespect and underestimation.



A couple of years ago, the Burundian government spokesperson; Philippe Nzobonariba announced the death of former President Jean-Baptiste Bagaza in Belgium, after two weeks of medical treatment.



This is not the first time an African leader or politician has died overseas for medical treatment and it wouldn't be the last. Why do African leaders continue to degrade and portray African doctors as useless or non-intelligent? Are they better than those in Africa who depend on their local doctors?



The current state of Ghana is very fragile politically and economically. There is nothing going well in the country. The judiciary system has collapsed and the impact of corruption has affected all the infrastructures, including the health institutions, therefore, this is not a time for any Ghanaian politician to seek medical treatment abroad.