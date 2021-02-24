Akufo Addo failed as a leader because he is president for himself not for the people

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

Frankly speaking, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is currently facing the toughest challenges in his life, since taking office for the second time this year as the president.

Apart from dealing with the coronavirus issues, the president faces other accusations of rigging elections to become an unwanted Ghanaian leader and also legalizing homosexuality in the country, an immoral act the constitution is not familiar with it.



What we know is since 2012, the US government promoting homosexuality or gays’ right globally, including sub-Saharan Africa, has spent more than $41 million, of which $6.6 million was spent on Africa, therefore, what amount of money was received by Akufo Addo before LGBT’s office was opened?



Even though Ghana is a democratic country, which enables freedom of speech, yet speaking against Nana Akufo Addo can be a threat to you and your family.



However, we shall still let our voice be heard because of the lack of good leadership that affects the entire nation or majority of the common people but not the politicians in power.



To be a successful leader, you must know how to combine different formal and informal management tools, embark on projects that will benefit the state, especially, the health and education sectors, and creation of jobs to avoid a high rate of unemployment.

The truth is Akufo Addo lacks leadership skills because he centered his administration on self-recognition ambitions. Let’s find out why he failed as a leader.



There are some important things everyone that wants to be a good and effective leader thinks about. For example, European and American leaders have been successful because of what they did for the people.



Each one of them wants to be special in a way to be re-elected without opposition. It is a political competition to be the best political party to serve the people.



Comparing European politics to that of Africa, it worth to see how from generation to generation, politicians or political parties do more than requested for the population, just to give them the comfort to live like any normal human being, whether rich or poor, yet such efforts don’t exist in Ghana.



Akufo Addo failed as a leader because his plan of becoming president in Ghana is to seek self-recognition. Reference: Why Akufo Addo Imitates Houphet Boigny When Ghana Is In Dire Straits? By Joel Savage 31/8/2016.

https://www.modernghana.com/news/879178/why-akufo-addo-imitates-houphet-boigny-when-ghana-is-in-dire.html.



The president self-recognition ambitions forced him to change the names of institutions, including ‘Flag-Staff House to ‘Jubilee House.’



This is unnecessary Akufo Addo, building Cathedral and the changing of names of institutions aren’t key factors that can neither solve a country’s depressive economic issues nor create employment for thousands of students and university graduates that are at home without work.



There is no leader in any part of this world, whether in developed or developing nations with such ambitions that will be successful. Apart from Akufo Addo, all his ministers and judges at the supreme court also lack the wisdom of planning a successful country.



Ghanaians are very peaceful people but when a country is turning into a violent state, it is the responsibility of the leader to find immediate solutions to such problems.

Since Akufo Addo doesn’t take responsibility for anything going wrong in the country, many politicians in his administration looted the country and foreigners took that advantage to commit crimes in Ghana with impunity.



Yet, the NPP and a section of Ghanaians declared the NDC and the leader, John Mahama corrupt. I am not saying that Mahama wasn't corrupt but pieces of evidence reveal that Akufo Addo is extremely corrupt than John Mahama.



Ghanaians are not fools to be deceived of fighting against corruption, while actually, the NPP holds the corruption master-key.



One thing that can't be ignored is the current political unrest in Ghana, is just the tip of the iceberg. More problems ahead because there is no guarantee that Ghana will be better if Akufo Addo failed in his first four years to achieve anything significant in the country.