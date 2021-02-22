Akufo-Addo is surrounded by bad ministers and relatives in politics

President Akufo-Addo

“The earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs but not every man's greed,” said Mahatma Gandhi and frankly speaking, this quote links to the current political unrest brewing in Ghana, after the Electoral Commission, alleged election rigging to declare a rejected Ghana president the winner.

In African countries, politicians or ministers, care about what to gain in government than the welfare of the common people, therefore, the lack of efficiency and development are exhibited. The result is exactly what we are witnessing in Ghana today.



Everyone is blaming Nana Akufo-Addo for the current political unrest in the country but Ghanaians have forgotten that he trusted and appointed over a hundred ministers with ministerial positions to serve Ghana.



Gloria Akuffo, a relative of the president, Nana Akufo-Addo, the former Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, is one of those that deteriorated the judiciary system and amassed wealth through corruption.



Thus, what any intelligent Ghanaian must acknowledge is if Ghanaians are not satisfied with the service of the president, then his ministers are also responsible. As a matter of fact, I strongly believe the ministers Nana Akufo-Addo appointed to serve him and Ghana were partly responsible for the failure of his administration.



Ghana’s rich resources have invited many politicians into the political field and their interest is to amass wealth even though the poor common Ghanaians are those that stand long hours in the hot temperatures to vote for them.

Like hyenas, wild dogs, and lions, stealing and fighting over a carcass, Ghanaians politicians out of greed now have no interest in the truth and will do whatever it takes to promote lies and resort to deceptions to acquire whatever they are looking for.



The media that needs to denounce crime and corruption, is now aiding and abetting crimes in Ghana, therefore, political crimes have become the norm.



Nine people lost their lives during the 2020 elections and instead of sensible comments to the bereaved parents, the victims were referred to as criminals.



In recent times, Ghana has firmly established itself as a country prone to tribalism and nepotism in all fields. These viruses that create strong family ties and embezzlement of national wealth have sharply increased in Ghanaian politics, leading to the suffering of the common people.



The widespread nepotism and tribalism in Ghanaian politics today, are affecting the country's political and economic infrastructures because not every relative appointed to take a particular post is efficient and in such a situation, the president will remain silent to avoid gossips or disgrace.

This is one of the reasons despite the free education which the NPP government introduced since coming to power, Ghana is still stagnant, and there are no developments in other sectors. There is no employment and the depressive economy has created an unfriendly marketing environment.



Ghanaians are indeed suffering but NPP supporters and those that hate the former Ghanaian leader, John Mahama, find it very hard to accept the truth. They prefer to hate John Mahama than accepting that the Akufo-Addo government is a total failure.



In every government, there are always scandals but once the leader refuses to accept responsibility because the former party in power did the same, which means you are practicing the same corruption that you preached against.



The NPP government officials, especially, the Vice-President, Bawumia, capitalized on the hate and insults a section of Ghanaians poured on John Mahama, to win the heart of the people that indeed, the NPP government is performing miracles that nobody has ever witnessed in Ghanaian politics.



Both the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, and the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, failed to persuade Nana Akufo-Addo to take over the uncompleted projects, including schools and hospitals, left by the NDC government, even though the projects are not for Mahama but for Ghanaians.

In one of my articles published on ModernGhana news, I was emotionally distraught, pleading to the latter to ask our president take over those uncompleted projects but nothing significant came out from that.



Today, the coronavirus even though can’t stand strong temperatures is killing Ghanaians. Wouldn’t it have given much respect and recognition to Nana Akufo Addo if he had put all the political differences between the NDC and NPP aside to take over those projects in the interest of Ghanaians?



Like vultures fighting over a carcass, there are Ghanaians that can’t stand the truth. I remember very well, the insults that were poured on me for each article I submit for publication. It’s unbelievable, how I wish they will also accept their roles in causing the rapid downfall of Akufo-Addo’s government.



What has Ghanaian politics offered me to join a political party in Ghana, when in Europe that things are better, I am not affiliated with any political party? I am forced to vote because I am not ready to pay the fine that will follow if I fail to vote, other than that I will not waste my time to go out to vote.



I can't confirm the truth but according to an article dated November 6, 2019, on 'Ghanaweb,' 51 relatives of Akufo-Addo are in his government. If this is true, then it's more serious than a pandemic because this can drastically hinder the growth of any country.

I said this before in one of my articles that Akufo-Addo will rig the 2020 elections and be declared as the president, therefore, Ghanaians must be prepared to pass through another waterless wilderness for four years. My prophecy has been fulfilled.



At times I wonder why someone can easily become an enemy and even be killed just because he lives for the truth. If you begin to think of such serious problems emanating from Ghana today, that gives a signal that the country is heading to doom or in a wrong direction.