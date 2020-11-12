Akufo-Addo's congratulatory messages to Alassane Ouattara: An unfortunate stunt borne out of foreign diplomacy

President Alassane Ouattara and President Akufo-Addo

Alassane Ouattara, a president whose coming into power had cost the lives of nearly several hundreds of the very people whom he claims to serve on the back of election fraud, caught international sympathy and support upon several months of civil conflict, now is the one engineering his way through constitutional amendments to extend his tenure to clinch onto power DOES NOT deserve to be congratulated for committing similar offenses deemed to have been committed by his predecessor, Gbagbo.

His actions smack of hypocrisy in the highest sense and any congratulatory message from any quarters simply imply some tacit endorsement which is very much alienating to and at variance with the tenets of democracy which Your Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo has fought and stood for several decades in Ghana and beyond.



Of course, we remember the infamous"di wo fie asem" of the late Former President Atta Mills which was in relation to his inexplicable silence towards the conflict between yourself Ouatarra and Gbagbo, the resolution of which brought you to power in 2010.



An action which brought upon Atta Mills' administration, intense opprobrium of which Your Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo and your party was leading the charge.



The Ivorians will never be destroyed from the outside. If they should falter and lose their freedoms including the genocides and destruction of properties that characterize the aftermath of actions such as this one by Ouattara, it will be because power-drunk leaders like him destroy the very people on the basis of whom they strive for power to govern and by extension, serve.

This is absolutely Machiavellian and is in sync with Abraham Lincoln's quote below.



“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves" - Abraham Lincoln.



Food for thought.