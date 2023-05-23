Alan Kyeremanten backtracks and falls on his own sword – Campaign atɔ nsuomu!

Photo of Alan Kyerematen (L) and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (R)

It is a matter of expediency to maintain a recollective memory that will act as a shore to tread on rather than wading through murky waters oblivious to the dangers that lurk under the surface.

You see, one cannot hide behind a curtain that will draw open or close depending on the mood of a campaign or personal interest. A man must be accountable for whatever he says no matter the price he has to pay in the process, of course, unless that man has not the items of masculinity!



I keep on hearing from the campaign team of Hon Alan Kyerematen the mantra, “Aduru Wo So” to wit “It is your turn”! In politics, it is a very clear principle that positions are not given based on a first come first serve basis. It is given to people with the most popularity and competence.



As it is now, it is clearly splashed across the star-spangled sky of Ghana that if Ghana should have a new President on January 7, 2025, it must be His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in shaa ALLAH.



You want to ask why?



Well, to start with, the Presidency does not need a new leader who would forget their utterances of old and proffer upon themselves what they vehemently sought to deny others. Hon Alan Kyerematen does not believe in the queue system of political inheritance as if in line to be served with communal lunch.



In the run-up to the flagbearership campaign of the NPP in the year 2010, he lashed out at his opponent, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, saying, and I quote, “NPP flagbearer race is not a queue, we want a President!” So, what has happened to the emphasis that Hon Alan Kyerematen had attached to this very true statement? What is going on Alan?

The campaign mantra should rather be, “Show me what you have done so that I can believe in the promises of what you can do!” In the case of Hon Alan, though, there won’t be much to write home about as it seems!”



Over the weekend, Kumawu came alive for Dr Bawumia. If you cannot discern that this is a sign of things to come then you may have only yourself to blame when the deluge comes sweeping the four corners of Ghana because at this point the only ark that can surmount the waves, fight the currents, and traverse whirlpools is the Ark of Bawumia.



We can no longer entertain hypocrisy! We can no longer entertain empty promises, especially those coming from Hon Alan! We can no longer entertain the idea that if you are not Presidential material you have to be voted for because of “Aduru Wo So!”



Let me say emphatically that it is no one’s turn but that of the most competent and popular person available on NPP’s political scene! In terms of achievements, Dr. Bawumia’s slates are replete with excellent performance and implementation of policies that have inured massively to the general good of Ghanaians.



However, you wish to understand or not understand, your opposition to the darling boy of the masses, Dr. Bawumia, will beg the question! Upon that, we will return to tell it right in your face bluntly as it is. No comme ci comme ca!