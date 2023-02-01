1
MenuWallOpinions
Articles

Alan Kyerematen, the grassroots people's choice

Alan Kyerematen12212 Alan Kyerematen is an NPP stalwart

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: Kweku Hammond

A critical measure in choosing a political leader is the person's appeal to the grassroots of a party and floating voters.

Internal competition means that party delegates most often have the responsibility to elect the candidate who would attract the favour of floating voters to add to the party's stock of votes and win the general elections.

As the NPP gears up for its presidential and parliamentary delegates conferences, the word is who best fits the profile of garnering majority votes of the grassroots and floating voters.

Of the four top political hopefuls Ghana at the moment, only Alan Kyerematen is untried at the presidential level.

His main competitor in the NPP, Vice-President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is already part of the incumbent presidency, the former President John Mahama, seen as the likely candidate from the NDC, has also, already tasted the glamour of the presidency.

Of these three leading presidential hopefuls, floating voters appear to be unanimous is saying that: it is now Alan's time.

It is time to let him build on and complete the agenda of jobs for the boys, cash for the people.

Being in the driving seat will enable Alan prioritise the policies that will fashion a lean, efficient and effective Government, thereby delivering the platform for an enabling state to focus on supporting the private sector to create sustainable jobs and improve incomes.

Driving and walking the streets of Kumasi, all you hear is "no Alan, no Vote". "Aduru No So" " if the party brings him, we will vote for him".

What more guarantees does NPP delegates need?

Columnist: Kweku Hammond
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
Related Articles: