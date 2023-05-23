Alan sacrificed his presidency: What is delusional Yaw Buaben Asamoa saying?

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, member of Alan Kyerematen campaign team

I cannot believe that Hon Alan Kyeremanten would have such a nincompoop heading his communication team. First of all, this delusional failure failed again even as he was brought to lead the NPP communication department.

Nothing better came from his outfit except comic relief that brought the nation to the floor with laughter. During his tenure, NPP was mocked because we had such a clown in position.



I remember telling the President several times to as a matter of urgency impress on the hierarchy of the Party to give him the boot, but compassionate as he is, he didn’t want to destroy Yaw’s political career. It was just a matter of time before he shot himself in the foot, I reckoned, being the failure that he was. His fall from grace to grass must have twisted his senses like a propeller, and one day soon it would be too obvious. Today, we see this unfortunate scenario unfold before us with his rabid excesses!



Alan Kyeremanten has never come close to winning a majority in any flagbearership race. On the 22nd of December, 2007, Nana Akufo-Addo beat him hands down by a margin of 15.41%, and that is the only time he has ever had such a number. Since then his fortunes had continued to dwindle until in 2015, His Excellency the President beat him again by a bamboozling margin of over 94%. So which Presidency did Alan sacrifice? Tweaa chai!



The malady of Yaw Buaben Asamoa is quite a serious one. His story reminds me of the young man whose parents took him to the psychiatrist on suspicion of madness. After the initial examination, the psychiatrist was about giving the young man a clean bill of health because he seemed to be a gentleman when he asked him, “So what at all do you do that makes your parents think you are mad?”



The young man laughed uncontrollably and replied, “Oh hmm, after going to the toilet, I clean myself on the wall. And who at all in their right sense will use toilet roll?”

The horrified Doctor immediately called for the asylum team and had him whisked to the sanatorium for more detailed assessment and treatment!



I wonder if Yaw Buaben Asamoa is in the right frame of mind to be doing communication for Alan! You see, in everything one may do, reason and logic must prevail at all times.



Unfortunately, Alan Kyeremanten has created such a gash in his wisdom that reason and logic have taken to flight. How would he allow such a failure around him? Oh, tweaa, I am totally disappointed.



Yaw Buaben’s erratic behaviour gives him away as a discombobulated braggart, hollow and shallow! He finds good reason to apportion blame for his failure to His Excellency Dr Bawumia because the MP, who ousted him is the Veep’s in-law. How about the over twenty NPP MPs who lost their seats to their NDC counterparts?



Were the NDC winners also Dr. Bawumia’s in-laws? Shame on this desperate buffoon for his roguish utterances against President Akufo-Addo, who had supported him until the very last minute.

He should rather be asked, “Is that how you are repaying Akufo-Addo?”



But sometimes, we are our own enemies. If only they had listened to me, this guy would be selling gin in a backyard kiosk because even as a lawyer, he is a total failure! Who has ever heard Yaw Buaben Asamoa’s name being mentioned in the legal fraternity?



I haven’t! All the reputable lawyers I know cannot say that they have ever seen him active in court. Then again, who would appoint a fool as their lawyer?



Well, Hon Alan appointed him as his Spokesperson! Chai, what a scandal!