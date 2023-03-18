Alan will win the flagbearership and choose his own running mate in accordance with the NPP constitution

Alan Kyerematen is an NPP flagbearer hopeful

The framers of the NPP constitution were very clear in their minds when they said that the flagbearer of the party, in consultation with the National Council, shall choose a running mate for any presidential elections.

A news item captured on GhanaWeb, attributed to Kojo Boateng Agyemang, the person who was financed heavily by the establishment led by the Jubilee House to lead the Eastern Region as the NPP chairman and lost heavily to a less-fancied and comparatively under financed Jeff Konadu, who vowed to quit politics during the regional elections should he lose to his opponent, has once again surfaced with another unserious banger.



Kojo Boateng, who sees promise as a joke, has assured that should Alan Kyerematen win the NPP primaries, he will quit politics when he is yet to fulfill the first promise of quitting politics should he lose the regional chairmanship in the Eastern Region, which he did in spite of the heavy support from the presidency which election saw the likes of Gabby Otchere Darko, Yaw Osafo Marfo, Hackman Owusu Agyeman all in attendance and in support of his bid.



One can understand the frustrations coming from the team members of the vice president who have seen their dwindling fortunes ever since Mr. Kyerematen left office and started touching base with the grassroots. It is evidently clear that the numbers favor Alan and so signs of defeat as is being exhibited by Kojo Boateng could be accepted.



If team Bawumia thinks they are solid on the grounds, why must they worry about the future political prospects of their opponent, in this case, Alan? Has Alan told anyone he wants to be vice president for them to force it on him? It is clear that team Bawumia lacks message and have seen the numerous reports from the national security which puts Mr. Kyerematen miles ahead of Alhaji Bawumia and so, as a way of trying to play the psychological card, calling on him to accept the running mate position.



Mr. Kyerematen will win the upcoming NPP Presidential Primaries and will not be coerced into choosing any running mate that will be forced on him but rather a running mate that he deems competent and able to win more votes for the NPP.

The Bawumia campaign since the elections on Nigeria has realized that the religious card plays a pivotal role in elections and that if Bola Tinubu could win the elections as a Muslim with 52% Muslim population in Nigeria, then day in and day out, it is becoming imperatively difficult for Ghana which has 71.2% Christian population to deviate from the norm. This and the fact that competence wise, Mr. Kyerematen comes second to none when it comes the upcoming NPP presidential race with any other candidate. His works are evidently clear in all facets of life. Talk about the Friday wear which saved the textile industry as far back as 2005, the AGOA negotiations which enabled Ghanaian businesses to export to the U.S. market, his involvement in getting the Millennium Challenge Compact which resulted in the construction of the N1, his Presidential Initiative on Textiles and Cassava, his achievement on the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, his implementation of the 1D1F, establishment of the Business Resource Centers, his Implemenation of the Automotive Development Plan which has attracted more leading automobiles into Ghana and his recently released Great Transformational Plan, clearly puts him miles ahead.



On the party front, at the time Mr. Kyerematen and few bold men and women started the NPP in the 1990s, Alhaji Bawumia was not a member and indeed, when money was being contributed day in and day out by Alan towards the development of the party, as the Chairman of the Young Executive Forum, no one could tell what the vice president was using his money for.



Again, the 2024 presidential election will solely be about who has credibility. The NDC is likely to settle on John Mahama and so the question that one will ask is which candidate from the NPP will be able to handle the issue of credibility very well, and no one will miss Alan’s name.



It is obvious that the campaign team of the vice president lacks a message and the credibility to push through their thoughts. Alan’a Great Transformational Plan and the decision to create jobs for the teeming youth resonates very well with the grassroots, hence the pronouncements by their team members.