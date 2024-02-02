Alhaji Fuseini Musah rekindles the spirit of hope, vision, and a new path for development in the Tamale South constituency

Alhaji Fuseini Musah

The sociable and valiant NPP parliamentary candidate for Tamale South Constituency, Alhaji Fuseini Musah (Fuzzy) has positioned himself as the new era of hope, vision, and development-oriented leader.

Firstly, Alhaji Fuseini Musah won the parliamentary primary with well-achievable plans towards bringing everyone on board through a clean and admirable campaign which has earned him much respect within the rank and file of the Party and people outside.



Secondly, the vast experience and understanding of Alhaji Fuzzy in politics can't be underestimated with his long stay in the Region as among the people with the devotion and love to fight for the party when things were difficult for NPP in the Northern Region precisely, Tamale i.e Gukpegu/Sabongida Constituency now Tamale South Constituency.



Thirdly, the compassionate Alhaji Fuseini Musah is a thriving businessman who is well-versed in interpersonal human relations for cordial and peaceful coexistence in all spheres of life. He is simply a gem with lots of desire to see things done and done precisely well.



Back to the political background of the rescuer, Alhaji Fuseini Musah who has displayed an enormous flair in combining his business with political activities to the benefit of people close and far away especially in the Tamale South Constituency and outside.



Furthermore, Alhaji Fuzzy is an influential and dynamic leader with vision and tact that distinguished him to stand out as the new hope, new vision with a development-oriented mindset tailored towards a transformational agenda of adding more value to the lives of the people.

Doubtless, he is one of the politicians in the Constituency who volunteered and spent financial resources during the party's campaign activities by meeting identifiable groups across the nook and cranny of Tamale South Constituency all geared towards brightening the fortunes of the party.



With the above-stated hard work, dedication passion, love, and support given to the New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom) in the Constituency, he has delivered and understood the dynamics of modern politics through his deep involvement in National, Regional, and Constituency-level elections.



Simply put, Alhaji Fuseini Musah is an action-driven leader who has great influence and strong connections to bring more development to the doorstep of the good people of Tamale South Constituency as a member of Parliament.



To buttress the points raised, Alhaji Fuseini Musah through his benevolence has supported people especially brilliant but needy students who in one way or another are being faced with financial resources to realize their dreams in terms of education and others.



Fast forward, Alhaji Fuzzy's doors are wide open and his support to people in need doesn't depend on political affiliation, religion, Gender, and Ethnic background which makes him stand out as the best to lead Tamale South Constituency for progress and development.

Indeed, Tamale South Constituency since its formation has been dominated by the National Democratic Congress, NDC from 2004 to date, and the Constituency is saddled with lots of developmental challenges from bad roads, lack of portable drinking water, lack of recreational facilities, youth and women empowerment, etc



The sorry state of the Constituency needs a leader with foresight and charisma to change the current status quo with Alhaji Fuseini Musah (Fuzzy) as the next member of Parliament.



In conclusion, I humbly entreat the constituents of Tamale South Constituency to vote massively for Alhaji Fuzzy who is a force to reckon with when it comes to youth empowerment for the greater good of all.