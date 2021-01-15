Aliu Fawaz: The inspiring patriot NPP needs in government

Mr Aliu Fawaz is allegedly penciled for the Office of Deputy Chief of Staff

If rumours were true that one of the finest Diplomats the NPP and Nana Addo have ever groomed for Ghana, Mr Aliu Fawaz is pencilled for the Office of Deputy Chief of Staff, then members, especially grassroots of our great party have many reasons to call it a huge victory for NPP and Nana Addo’s second term.

Coming from a family with a very strong Danquah-Busia-Dombo background, Mr Aliu, has been groomed by the New Patriotic Party to rise to become one of the most revered young Diplomats Ghana has ever produced in recent years. All these years working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Aliu has demonstrated unflinching commitment to duty as a party member and as a born Patriot. His contributions to the party (in and out of government) has been immensely impactful.



Over the years, Mr Aliu has availed him himself to many party members to assist them in diverse ways. There are assuring testimonies of his numerous assistance to NPP members, grassroots or leadership, whenever he is needed. Having combined his Diplomatic duties with support for his party, so much mention has been made of him severally by some party stalwarts to the notice of the President and many other stakeholders. Thankfully, one great asset this party has over the years nurtured is said to be considered for a very sensitive but befitting position in government.



What does this mean for the President, NPP and its grassroots?



When Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor and Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye were entrusted with the huge responsibility of the Office of Deputy Chief of Staff, many did not understand the President’s decision but time eventually proved that President Akufo-Addo knew his job and still knows same, especially when it bothers on putting the right pegs in the right holes.

The two young men proved to be amongst the best appointees the President could ever give Ghanaians and NPP. When it was clear that they had worked hard enough to win the confidence of their respective constituents to represent NPP in Parliament, many were those who started to ask how we could find their replacements at the Presidency. Then comes, if true, another master stroke by H. E. President Akufo-Addo.



Mr. Aliu is the soft spoken type whose biggest strength lies in his accessibility to all, irrespective of political status or stature. For such a sensitive office, it is only deserving to have a personality who does not only carry profound integrity but also someone who can be accessible to party members, activists and leaders. This means that if his nomination were anything to go by, then our President has again proved that he is always top of his game in knowing what the party, government and Ghanaians need at any given time.



Mr Aliu is patient to earth and listens more than he talks. He is action-oriented and loves to listen a lot to those who have no voices. Ultimately, the President would be making a great call with this. Whenever true patriots are called to duty in government, it is the party that becomes the biggest winner. No news could have been refreshing.



Mr Aliu Fawaz would be a great replacement to Abu Jinapor or Francis Asenso-Boakye and just like Mr Hanan Aludiba who came from behind the scenes to give so much life to our party, especially in the last elections, another great patriot is about to come on board and we have Nana Addo to thank for that.