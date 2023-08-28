Allegation by UG special needs students is false - Scholarship Secretariat

File Photo

The Scholarship Secretariat has refuted claims of the special needs students of the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, concerning scholarships.

The students have accused the secretariat of neglect and non payments of scholarships but this has been described as false and a misrepresentation of the facts.



The Secretariat, in a statement, expressed surprise about the allegations because the issues were brought to their attention only two weeks ago during a meeting with the leadership when it was indicated to them that the



Secretariat had not received any application in respect of their claims for the



past three (3) years.



According to the Secretariat, the government has been consistent in the payment of students scholarships after verification.



It explained that bursaries to target applicants are processed for payment on receipt of claims



from beneficiary institutions and students with special needs also benefiting in the form of



tuition fees, bursaries and purchase of learning aids.

The statement assured students of payments after vetting.



Below is the press release



RE: UG STUDENTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS DEMAND REMOVAL OF REGISTRAR AT



SCHOLARSHIPS SECRETARIAT



The attention of the Secretariat has been drawn to a publication purported to



emanate from the University of Ghana students with special needs and wish to



comment as follows;



i.

Government has at all times, supported persons with special needs at the



tertiary level of education. Government through the Scholarships Secretariat has



provided financial assistance to students with special needs in the form of



payment of tuition fees, bursaries and purchase of learning aids.



ii.



Bursaries to target applicants are processed for payment on receipt of claims



from beneficiary institutions.



iii.

At the last meeting with leadership of students with special needs at the



conference room of the Secretariat, two weeks ago, it was indicated that, the



Secretariat had not received any application in respect of their claims for the



past three (3) years.



iv.



Having received bursary applications two weeks ago, the Secretariat is by this



circular giving the assurance that, claims are being vetted and payment will be



made in due course.

Thank you.



SIGNED



MANAGEMENT



Cc:



University of Ghana Students with Special Needs