Alternative Dispute Resolution: The Peace Council’s style

National Peace Council

In March 2024, the National Peace Council (NPC) held training sessions on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) for national and regional executives of registered political parties in Ghana including the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Convention People Party (CPP), People National Convention (PNC), Progressive Peoples Parties (PPP) just to mention a few.

The primary objective of the training was to equip party leaders with the knowledge, skills, and tools necessary to effectively manage and resolve internal conflicts and disputes within their organizations and engage in constructive political competition.



What, then is ADR?



ADR is a process that aims to settle disputes efficiently and amicably through negotiation, mediation, or arbitration. This alternative approach allows the parties involved to maintain control over the outcome and find mutually beneficial solutions without the need for lengthy and costly litigation.



By embracing ADR, individuals and businesses can save valuable resources while also preserving relationships and avoiding the adversarial nature of traditional legal proceedings. Whether it's a contract dispute, a family matter, or a business conflict, ADR offers a flexible and confidential way to resolve differences.



Understanding the different types of ADR



Alternative dispute resolution encompasses various methods that can be tailored to suit different types of disputes. The most common forms of ADR are negotiation, mediation, and arbitration.



Negotiation is the simplest form of ADR, where the parties involved engage in direct discussions to reach a mutually acceptable agreement. It allows for open communication and flexibility, as the parties can define the terms and conditions of the settlement without any external intervention.



Mediation involves a neutral third party, known as the mediator, who facilitates communication and assists the parties in resolving. The mediator does not make decisions but instead guides the parties towards finding common ground.

Mediation is particularly effective in cases where there is a need for ongoing relationships, such as family disputes or business partnerships.



Arbitration is a more formalized process where an arbitrator or a panel of arbitrators acts as a judge and makes a binding decision after hearing both sides of the dispute. The decision reached through arbitration is legally enforceable, providing a final resolution to the conflict.



The benefits of using ADR



There are several advantages to opting for alternative dispute resolution over traditional litigation. One of the key benefits is the cost-effectiveness of ADR. Compared to court proceedings, ADR is generally less expensive as it eliminates the need for extensive legal representation and the associated court fees. Additionally, ADR allows parties to avoid the lengthy waiting times associated with a crowded court system.



Another major advantage of ADR is the speed at which disputes can be resolved. Traditional litigation can take months or even years to conclude, whereas ADR processes can be completed in a matter of weeks. This time-efficient approach is especially beneficial for businesses that need swift resolutions to continue their operations without disruptions.



ADR also offers a greater degree of control and flexibility to the parties involved. Unlike court proceedings, where the judge ultimately decides the outcome, ADR allows the disputing parties to actively participate in the resolution process. This not only gives them a sense of empowerment but also increases the likelihood of finding mutually acceptable solutions that meet their specific needs and interests.



Furthermore, ADR promotes confidentiality and privacy. Court cases are generally a matter of public record, whereas ADR proceedings can be kept private. This aspect is particularly important for sensitive matters such as family disputes or confidential business information, where maintaining confidentiality is crucial.



ADR vs. traditional litigation

While traditional litigation has its place in certain situations, ADR offers distinct advantages that make it a preferred choice for many individuals and businesses. One of the main differences between the two approaches is the level of control the parties have over the process and the outcome.



In traditional litigation, the judge has the authority to make final decisions based on the presented evidence and applicable laws. This can lead to outcomes that may not fully satisfy either party, as the decision is made by an external authority. In contrast, ADR allows the parties to actively participate in the resolution process and reach a mutually acceptable agreement.'



Another key difference is the level of formality involved. Court proceedings are bound by strict rules and procedures, requiring legal representation and adherence to court schedules. ADR, on the other hand, offers a more informal and flexible approach that can be tailored to the specific needs of the parties involved. This informality often leads to quicker resolutions and a more collaborative atmosphere.



Additionally, ADR promotes a more cooperative and less adversarial approach to conflict resolution. Traditional litigation tends to foster an adversarial environment, where each party is pitted against the other in an attempt to win the case. This adversarial nature can strain relationships and make it challenging to find mutually beneficial solutions.



ADR, on the other hand, encourages open communication, active listening, and creative problem-solving, which can lead to more sustainable and satisfying outcomes.



Common misconceptions about ADR



Despite its numerous benefits, alternative dispute resolution is not without its misconceptions. One common misconception is that ADR is only suitable for minor disputes and cannot handle complex legal matters. In reality, ADR can effectively resolve a wide range of disputes, from simple disagreements to complex commercial or international disputes. The flexibility and adaptability of ADR methods allow them to be customized to fit the specific needs and complexities of each case.



Another misconception is that ADR lacks enforceability. While ADR outcomes may not have the same automatic enforceability as court judgments, they can still be legally binding if the parties agree to it. Many ADR processes, such as arbitration, result in legally binding decisions that can be enforced through the courts if necessary. It is important to carefully consider the enforceability options when deciding on the appropriate ADR method for a particular dispute.

The National Peace Council and ADR



The National Peace Council (NPC) plays a crucial role in promoting peace, stability, and conflict resolution within a country. Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) methods are often integral to the NPC's efforts in achieving these objectives.



The NPC typically serves as a neutral and impartial entity that facilitates dialogue, mediation, and negotiation between conflicting parties. ADR techniques, such as mediation, arbitration, and negotiation, provide effective mechanisms for resolving disputes outside of formal judicial processes. By employing ADR, the NPC can help parties in conflict reach mutually acceptable agreements, thus reducing tensions and preventing the escalation of violence.



Here's how the NPC and ADR intersect:



Mediation and Dialogue Facilitation: The NPC often acts as a mediator or facilitator in conflicts between various stakeholders, including communities, ethnic groups, political parties, or government entities. Through structured dialogue sessions, the NPC helps parties explore their interests, concerns, and underlying grievances, to find common ground and foster reconciliation.



Conflict Prevention and Early Intervention: A key aspect of the NPC's mandate is to prevent conflicts from escalating into violence. ADR techniques allow the NPC to intervene early in potential conflicts, offering mediation and negotiation services to address grievances and resolve disputes before they escalate.



Customary and Informal Justice Systems: In many contexts, particularly in countries with diverse ethnic or cultural landscapes, customary or informal justice systems coexist alongside formal legal frameworks. The NPC may utilize ADR methods to engage with these traditional systems, respecting cultural norms and practices while promoting peaceful resolution of disputes.



Capacity Building and Training: The NPC often conducts capacity-building programs and training workshops on ADR techniques for various stakeholders, including political parties, community leaders, government officials, and civil society representatives. By enhancing local capacities in conflict resolution, the NPC contributes to sustainable peacebuilding efforts at the grassroots level.

Post-Conflict Reconciliation and Peacebuilding: In post-conflict settings, the NPC plays a vital role in promoting reconciliation and rebuilding trust among divided communities. ADR mechanisms, such as truth and reconciliation processes or community dialogues, enable the NPC to address past grievances, facilitate healing, and foster social cohesion.



Overall, the integration of ADR methods within the work of the National Peace Council enhances its effectiveness in resolving conflicts, promoting reconciliation, and building sustainable peace within societies. By embracing ADR as a complementary approach to traditional conflict resolution mechanisms, the NPC contributes to fostering inclusive and participatory processes that address the root causes of conflicts and promote long-term stability.



The writer is a staff of the Information Services Department and the Assistant Public Relations Officer of the National Peace Council.



nutsukafui@gmail.com