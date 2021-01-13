An open letter to Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff of the Republic of Ghana

Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare

Dear Auntie Frema,

I bring you warm felicitations on your reappointment as the Chief of Staff the Republic of Ghana for the second term of His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's led NPP Administration. Indeed, the tales of the first term presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo cannot be told without the mention of your name. As the aide-de-camp to the president in the last four years, you played a pivotal role that has essentially culminated into his re-election as the president of the Republic of Ghana for a second term.



I am not oblivious of the enormous challenges associated with managing a high office such as that of the first gentleman of the land, more especially when the stakes are very high for you as the trailblazer female chief of staff. You have however, efficiently and effectively surmounted most of these challenges with your huge experiences in the fields of academia, politics and development consultancy spanning over 40 years. Against this background, it is anticipated that the next four years ahead will be very seamless without any hurdles for you.



Your rare expertise in labour relations, conflict resolution among others had often played out in your ability to effortlessly resolve issues at the presidency. Again, your disciplinarian virtue and good working relationship with your staffers and other appointees has helped hold up the presidency devoid of rancour and the many negatives concomitant to such working environments. It is said that you treat everybody with respect regardless of age, gender and social class.



Your strict stance on spending within budget at the presidency over the last four years has been very phenomenal and rare in the 4th Republic. It is therefore expected that you would continue in this line in the next four years.



Auntie Frema, your creation of the political affairs directorate, headed by Frank Asiedu Bekoe, secured the shortest bridge to the presidency by many NPP political party faithful and even ordinary Ghanaians alike. This particular office is actually the first of its kind in the history of the 4th Republic. In the last four years, this office has secured jobs and scholarships for many. It has also rendered many social and political services to the many people who called on the Office.

Auntie Frema, your long-standing loyalty, commitment and honesty to the cause of His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is very commendable. You have stuck with the president through thick and thin for more than two decades. It was therefore not surprising that you were appointed in 2017 by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as the chief of staff of the Republic of Ghana, and as you have diligently and creditably performed in the last four years, it was highly anticipated that you will be retained. It, therefore, comes as no surprise that your mandate has been renewed by the president for another term.



Congratulations once again Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei - Opare. We look forward to an even more sterling performance from you in this second term of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Good luck Auntie Frema!



Yours faithfully,



Kwaku Tinyase KTee.