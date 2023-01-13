An open letter to His Grace, Dr. Cyril Kobina Ben Smith, Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana and Primate of The Church of the Province of West Africa

The National Cathedral project has courted controversies and backlash

Introduction

On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, I read a news article on the GhanaWeb portal entitled “Ignore naysayers and proceed with building National Cathedral- Anglican church backs Akufo-Addo” attributed to the Archbishop of the internal province of Ghana and Primate of the church of the Province of West Africa, Dr. Cyril Kobina Ben Smith. To confirm the veracity of the news article, I went online to watch the New Year's Service at the Jubilee House held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.



The Archbishop in his statement made the following remarks:



“Your excellency, your building of the National Cathedral is enough testimony of your devotion to God and no matter the naysayers it will happen.



Your excellency, like you and other world leaders, King David faced similar challenges that we are still experiencing. The murmuring of the people and the lamentation from the crowds, the abuse, and the lack of understanding of the issues that are clear to all. Yet, David stood resolute in his conviction in the midst of opposition. All in Ghana, let us bear faith let us keep faith with our President in all times”



Freedom of Speech, Opinion and Expression



First of all, I will like to respectfully acknowledge that Bishop Cyril Kobina Ben Smith has a right to freedom of speech and expression, which includes freedom of thought, conscience and belief enshrined under the 1992 Constitution of Ghana. In the same manner, I, just like most Ghanaians, am also entitled to the same rights to speak, comment, critique, question, etc on the relevance, costs, timing, location and other matters associated with the building of the National Cathedral.



Does the Statement by the Archbishop Represent the Position of the Anglican Church?

My worry as a member of the Anglican Church is whether the statements made by the Archbishop represent the position of the Anglican Church. If it is, then why have they not told us so? Or respectfully, the Archbishop needed Presidential permission in the forum he made the pronouncement before preaching that “sermon” in the Anglican Church.



The Basis for the Statement



The basis for Bishop Cyril Ben Smith's assertion is that the building of the National Cathedral signifies the President's devotion to God and nothing must hinder the president's objective of building the National Cathedral. He compares the President's vision with that of King David.



My Opinion



As a layperson, respectfully, I do not assume to understand the teachings of the Bible better than the Archbishop. As a result, I will not situate my opinion within the Biblical context but within the context of the current social and economic situation in Ghana.



As a citizen of Ghana, it is important to state that Ghana as a sovereign state is not a Christian state but a secular state. It is filled with people from all sorts of religious inclinations. All these people from these various religious backgrounds contribute to paying for the public expenditure.



The question is, why should people who do not believe in Christianity pay for the building of a National Cathedral? I have heard arguments that the state contributed to the building of the National Mosque situated at Kanda, as a result, the state can sponsor a National Cathedral.

Would the state, in future sponsor the building of a National Shrine for the traditionalists or a National Temple for the Hindus? Should the state be entangled with the building of religious edifices?



Importance of the National Cathedral



Some have advocated the importance of the National Cathedral and its benefit to the country. Others have cited the tourism potential it will have for the country and have even compared it to the likes of Notre Dame which attracts 13 million visitors each year.



If the building of a National Cathedral was that relevant considering its social and economic potential, what prevented the Christian community from coming together to build one without recourse to the taxpayer? Or is it the case that the Christian community was waiting on the government to do so?



The Christian community could have built one to contribute to the social and economic development of Ghana instead of the segregated and parochial way in which the churches operate in Ghana.



Or did the importance of a National Cathedral suddenly dawn on the Christian community just when the President conceived the idea? Would the Anglican Church use its church proceeds to contribute to the building of a religious edifice of a different faith if that religious edifice will achieve the same “relevance’ as a National Cathedral?



Funding of National Cathedrals in Civilised Jurisdictions

In jurisdictions where National Cathedrals have been built, did they use taxpayers' money? Were those jurisdictions saddled with a high debt overhung?



Indeed as you rightly pointed out, King David through his son King Solomon built a temple for the Lord but it is instructive to note that King David decided to do so after he had built for himself a befitting palace and later considered that of the Lord.



Respectfully, don’t we already have befitting places for the Lord in Ghana? Must we continue to build churches and cathedrals whiles we continue to languish in poverty and debt?



Relevance of a National Cathedral in Ghana Today



As stated earlier, we must situate the discussion of the national cathedral within the context of social and economic development. Even though some people including myself are opposed entirely to the building of the National Cathedral, those who are not opposed entirely are opposed to its timing, funding and location. Please is the building of the National Cathedral relevant today in this economic crisis, and at the time you made the statement?



Please couldn’t the Anglican church use this opportunity to make its view known on the current economic situation in Ghana but found it important to comment on the Cathedral?



The country currently faces an economic downturn. It has run to the IMF for recovery. As part of the measures to obtain recovery, the country has initiated a debt exchange program which in simple terms it will not be able to pay its debts when they fall due. The government has breached its contractual terms with its citizens which includes members of the Anglican Church as well as international investors.

This is not the time to be discussing the building of a Cathedral. Even if we are to build a Cathedral it should not be now. It took over a hundred years to build the Notre Dame Cathedral and so let us hear out those who are providing alternative opinions on the Cathedral and not called them naysayers.



Conclusion



Respectfully Archbishop, just as you exercised your right to free speech, I have also had the opportunity to publicly make my views on the Cathedral known and to tickle our minds with some of the teething issues that baffle the minds of many Ghanaians. In as much as some of the opinions may be naïve or ignorant, others can be constructive. God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong.