An open letter to Jordan

Galamsey activities have marred the environment

Dear Jodan,

No messing up. I'm sorry for this late reply. You know the situation at hand and can't do anything about it. I'm going to drive right back into the subject of illegal mining in our part of the world.



Illegal mining, popularly known as "Galamsey" has taken root in our mining architecture. Such a dangerous trade, which has attracted men of wit and women of substance. Those we think can serve us better are now deitier than the mud. They care less, think less, feel less about the negative implementations of this illegal activity.



Chiefs, politicians, and the clergy who we can run to are the ones leading the chorus. It sounds good to their ears.



They always come and misinform us about the situation. Jordan, they have nothing good for the next generation... period! The next generation should relax and chill, may be God will intervene.



The sad part of this whole story is the harm this illegal activity is causing. The killing of wild animals, deforestation, land degradation, destruction of our water bodies, and the pollution of our God-given air.



Jordan, Birim, Ankobra, Pra and the likes have been spared. From colourless to milo-like water. Very disheartening but who am I to complain? It's time to fix it once and for all.

The recent update on the fight against illegal mining shows some positive signs. Though it's not easy, looking the bigwigs involved.



However, I disagree with the burning of excavators. I don't see any sense in this exercise. It sounds nauseating. Can't we use some of these excavators for dredging and construction of gutters and roads? Where from this logic?



Let's trust the Military, they can make good use of these heavy machines. Yes! Let's put our trust in them.



For a variety of reasons, many laws that should work don't. Let's trust the process and help the Honourable minister to break the rock.



Yep. We can still do better! That's it for now.