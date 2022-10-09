0
MenuWallOpinions
Articles

An open letter to President Akufo-Addo on 'galamsey'

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Kumasi Galamsey Meeting With NHC President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sun, 9 Oct 2022 Source: Reindolf Amankwa

Dear Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,

Respectfully, I call on your highest office of the Republic of Ghana to declare illegal mining herein referred to as GALAMSEY as a National Disaster or Epidemic.

We think there is a disaster ahead if the menace continues but the truth is, we are already faced with that disaster. The future is now and not tomorrow. We are in crisis.

Anyone engaged in, supporting or unconcerned about the level of devastation being caused by illegal mining (Galamsey) in this country is highly insensitive to the growth, development and sustenance of same. We are faced with a national disaster whose negative impact affects all facets of our lives irrespective of one's social, economic and political status.

Galamsey is more deadly than COVID-19. It must be declared a national epidemic as soon as possible. People engaged in the menace should be declared as enemies of the state and if possible, coup plotters as they have staged a coup against the future of this country.

May God not forgive Us especially you President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if we fail in this Galamsey fight. We must collectively fight against Galamsey with non-partisanship. We are all at risk. Galamsey is evil.

Columnist: Reindolf Amankwa
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
How Acheampong's government banned the use of petrol by private cars on weekends
Controller & Accountant General's Department suspends salaries of some public workers
How top government officials served food at Bawumia’s 59th birthday party
These are the best paid coaches at the 2022 World Cup
Asamoah Gyan opens up on relationship with Andre Ayew
How East Cantonment Pharmacy boss, other big men beautify Kwahu town
Gambaga Witch Camp survivor speaks at Norway conference on witch-hunting
Anas takes on Charles Bissue over misleading claims on galamsey fraud exposé