An open letter to the Catholic pope

Pope Francis recently has reportedly voiced his support for same-sex marriage

Dear Pope Francis,

Your endorsement of Same-Sex-Civil-Unions is one that defeats the Christian faith and as a devoted Christian, it will be highly uncharacteristic on my part if I fail to critique your stance on the above subject matter especially when your position is solidly alien to the Christian faith.



Your obscured subscription to LGBT through this problematic endorsement constitutes an affront to Catholicism and by extension to Christianity since the 'Church' has over the centuries kicked against such immoral behaviours.



You will go down in history as the first Pope who gave a voice to the LGBT community and the first Pope whose prescription on this subject matter cannot be applied in any serious Christian setting since it goes contrary to the dictates of the Holy Book.



Undeniably, the LGBT community will carve your name in gold and will hold you in high esteem and that is a tendency that will soil your Papal credibility and image for good.



Your Respectful Holiness, you have succeeded in lowering the standards of the Catholic Church. You have armed the enemies of the Christian faith with a nuclear arsenal to continuously denigrate the Church that was built by the apostles through their hard work, dedication and sacrifice.

Many Christian Hearts are profusely bleeding due to this singular Unchristian endorsement of yours.



It is worth noting the fact that, as a spiritual leader your words have the clout to lead my Christians astray.



It is my fervent prayer that you have a change of heart to retract and apologize to Christians across the globe for this repugnant position that has the propensity to drag the overall Christian faith in the mud.



'Long Live the Church'



'God bless the Church'