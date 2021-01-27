An open letter to the NUGS president

Student Activist, Adjei Boakye

Mr President,

I bring you warm greetings from my peaceful domicile. It's my prayer that this my short letter finds you in peace.



The NUGS constitution stated categorically that congress should be in August. Unfortunately, this constitutional provision was disrupted by the novel COVID-19 pandemic.



The student fraternity agreed to your three(3 )months extension but you're in your 6th month of extension if you've lost count. To me, this agreement has been breached and it's quite unfortunate.



Mr. President, you only brought out a notice for us to anticipate for a Central Committee meeting a week ago and till now there's nothing substantial. Fast forward, some of us were expecting you to release a communique, stating the reasons behind this delay.

NUGS unity didn't happen in 2019 on a silver platter. Some people fought for it. Safeguarding it is in your hands now. This is the time for you to uphold and defend the good name of NUGS.



We are all patiently waiting for schedules of the next congress for new executives with fresh ideas to champion the union.



May God bless our homeland Ghana, and make NUGS great and strong.