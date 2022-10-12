Answer any three of the questions

File photo

I started taking my academics seriously when I entered Junior High School. I could study deep into the night until most times when my mum pleaded that I sleep. Yet, the outcome of this "book-long" attitude wasn't yielding much until the light of wisdom dawned on me.

My problem was that I wanted to impress my teachers when answering exam questions. In the written section, I would go through and select the toughest optional questions, which almost everyone is likely to dodge. After struggling to answer them, I would wait in anticipation for a teacher to commend me; but non of them did.



Meanwhile, some of my colleagues I taught ended up scoring higher grades than I did. Yes, because they chose to answer the simplest and easiest questions. One day, I felt embarrassed when a teacher chastised those of us who answer tough questions in an attempt to dazzle them. Therein, I realized I was not the only idiot in this mess.



Unfortunately, some of us grow with this immaturity. From our first grandfather, it's obvious that we humans want complicated stuff. God created Adam to live a simple life depending only on him, but he and his wife wanted more; they wanted to be supreme like their creator (Gen. 3). Also, the Israelites abandoned the simple carriage of the covenant ark on their shoulders to the elaborate design of a cart transport (1 Sam. 6).



In the aforementioned two instances and many others, the end of those who forsake godly simplicity is devastating. Down the lane, contemporary generations have not been spared from this trap.



In recent times, it appears shameful to some blind intellectuals for one to embrace the simple logical account of the creation story. For some, the better alternative to the revelation of the origin of life is to believe in baseless scientific theories. All these theories end with a source particle as the origin. Yet, non of them can tell where this composite matter came from.

It's so sad how the wanton craving for complexity can make one unwise to miss the simple truth. Isn't it logical that this enormous universe should come from one who is eternal (has no beginning to begin) and all-powerful (has unlimited capacity)? More than that, isn't it rational and more convincing for him to tell us about how he did that (Gen. 1-2) than buy into one of the confusions out there?



I'd rather believe in sensible simplicity than senseless intricacy. Don't be fooled by blind atheists, whose souls are in bottomless misery. Even so, if you're still glued to convulsion, know that "Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication." (Leonardo da Vinci)



Enjoy the grace of God!



Amen!