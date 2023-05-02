Answering the question: our true purpose in life

A file photo

We are all too busy chasing our dreams, trying to be successful in diverse ways in our human lives. We get too consumed and obsessed with the conviction of making it in life, for people to see and recognize our importance as individuals. Yet, forgetting that, there are certain things in life such priceless that success cannot be compared to or come close to matching its importance and money also cannot get us. We do not value it and always realize its essence when we lose it eternally!

I do not want to be just successful but to be fulfilled . Fulfilment is when you feel the sensation of someone being genuinely loved by you and making peace with humanity. Success is quite ordinary, any fool who put his time and energy into something consistently will eventually get it achieved.



However, serving and showing love to humanity is greatness. That is why individuals earn honorary awards for their outstanding impact on human lives and their contribution to solving human problems. It is only given by merit not because you have become too successful or too much important but because the individual has a love for human life. This kind of degree is not given because of mere intelligence and academic success. A man reaches his ultimate goal and purpose when he seeks peace for humanity.



A life dedicated and committed to serving but not to be served. A life that desires to see the beauty in other people. A life that respects other lives as much as his and not their status. A life that feels responsible for his fellow’s welfare and his neighbors’ well-being is his priority. A life that does not want to be favored before he cares. A life that does not just seeks to be celebrated nor take credit but does the needful. A life that serves as a resource for others’ success stories.

There has been a massive technological advancement in human history and more to come in the quest to make human life comfortable and convenient. Yet, there has not been a single improvement in human co-existence and interpersonal relations.



The love mankind has for their fellow humans is nothing to write home about and is such a pity. If any individual makes an invention and such invention does not serve the good of humanity and its environment that person and invention need not be classified as a genius.