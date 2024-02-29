Anti-LGBT Bill passage: Open pastoral letter to the president

CEO of the Center for Religion and Public Life (CRPL-Ghana), Reverend Canon Dr. Confidence Bansah

Your Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.

First of all, we give thanks to God for your life and the peace of the nation through his mercy and gracious providence.



Your Excellency, you once stated that LGBT activities wouldn’t be legalized under your leadership, and that is well appreciated.



However, as a father, we believe that you are so passionate and concerned about the welfare and wellbeing of your citizens, whether we deserve it or not.



This brings to mind the incident of the Syrophoenician woman, where even though Jesus challenged her faith as a gentile, he eventually granted her request by healing her daughter.

Like the Gentile woman, it will be a source of happiness for us, Your Excellency, that you won’t sign a bill that does not demonstrate the love of Christ in the world.



In this season of lent, Your Excellency, we pray that Christ will grant you grace to prayerfully consider this bill in reverence to God.



Your Excellency, I end with Paul’s admonishments that “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving” (Col. 3:23-24).